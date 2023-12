LUTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland will miss Manchester City's away match against Luton in the Premier League on Sunday with a foot injury.

It wasn't immediately clear for how long Haaland will be sidelined.

The Norway striker is the top scorer in the league with 14 goals in 15 games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press