Haaland produces the miss of the season in the Manchester derby before scoring in stoppage time

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland might be guilty of the miss of the season.

The prolific Manchester City striker was barely two yards (meters) from the goal when Phil Foden's header reached him late in the first half of the derby against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana was nowhere to be seen. Haaland couldn't miss.

He did.

The Norway international — the top striker in the Premier League last season and a generational talent — seemed to be caught between heading the ball and volleying it. He opted for the volley and couldn't keep the ball down, ballooning the ball over the crossbar.

Haaland atoned for his glaring miss by scoring City's third goal to complete the team's second-half recovery from 1-0 down to win 3-1.

