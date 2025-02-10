Habitual train fare dodger made to pay back £12,000

Industry body, the Rail Delivery Group, estimates that fare dodging costs operators £240 million each year - James Manning/PA

A train operator said it had recovered £12,000 from a habitual fare dodger who offended 736 times.

Chiltern Railways said the culprit, who it did not name, was responsible for “fraudulent reclaims of money, knowingly not paying the correct fare and railcard abuse”.

A total of 8,064 cases were reported for investigation by Chiltern’s economic crime, fraud and prosecutions unit last year.

More than £1 million of lost revenue was recovered during the period.

This is in addition to the 2,156 penalty fares issued, which resulted in more than £114,000 being raised, Chiltern Railways said.

Penalty fares are issued when a passenger was able to buy a ticket at their departure station, and they passed signs stating the consequences of not having a ticket.

In January 2023, the Department for Transport increased the cost of the penalty fare to £100, after it was frozen at £20 for more than a decade.

It is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.

In January, independent watchdog Transport Focus urged all operators to introduce a so-called yellow card system, which would mean passengers caught without a ticket being let off with a warning for a first offence.

Tony Baxter, operations director at Chiltern Railways, said: “We are determined to ensure fairness for the paying customer and there is no excuse for fare evasion as it has never been simpler to purchase a ticket.

“Anyone risking boarding without buying the correct ticket for their journey is at risk of a penalty fare or prosecution.”

Industry body, the Rail Delivery Group, previously estimated that around £240 million is lost through fare evasion on Britain’s railways each year.

Chiltern Railways runs services between London Marylebone and Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire, as well as longer-distance services to and from the West Midlands.