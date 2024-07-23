Hackney councillor resigns for City Hall role

Mete Coban said he was "honoured" to take on the £147,769-a-year role [Getty Images]

An east London councillor and cabinet member has stood down from those positions following his appointment to City Hall.

Mete Coban, was Hackney's cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, and was a councillor for Stoke Newington.

Coban, who was Hackney's youngest-ever councillor in 2014, has been appointed deputy mayor of London for environment and energy by Sadiq Khan.

His departure will cause the seventh by-election in Hackney so far this year.

'Bittersweet'

Coban said the decision to stand down was a “bittersweet moment” but that his new role is an “incredible opportunity”.

“It has been a really difficult decision to make, as Hackney is not just my home. It’s my story and who I am,” he said.

“Serving as a councillor in the place I call home has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life and I couldn’t be more proud of my contribution to creating a greener, healthier Hackney over the past decade.”

He has also stepped down from his role as chief executive of My Life My Say before entering City Hall on Thursday. My Life My Say is a charity that encourages young people to vote.

Mr Khan said on X that he was "delighted" to appoint Mr Coban to the position.

"I look forward to welcoming him to City Hall as we continue our world-leading action to tackle the climate crisis, clean up our air and rivers and grow the green economy," he said.

Shirley Rodrigues stepped down from the City Hall role in May after the mayoral elections. She had held the position for more than seven years.

