Hackney: Man arrested after woman in her 20s found dead in car

The woman was found inside a car on Hackney's Whiston Road (Google Maps)

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unresponsive inside a car in an alley in Hackney on Saturday morning.

Officers were called at 6.42am to Hackney’s Whiston Road after concern was raised for the welfare of the woman inside the car.

Police forced entry and administered CPR before the arrival of paramedics and the air ambulance.

Despite their efforts, the woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

While enquiries are in the early stages, police believe the deceased and the man arrested were known to each other.

Detectives also believe they know who the deceased is and have informed her next of kin.

Formal identification is yet to take place, with a post-mortem examination due to be held as “soon as possible,” said a Met Police spokesperson.

A crime scene is in place while officers investigate what happened.

Anyone who has information or evidence that they think could help police is being asked to call 101, quoting the reference CAD 1561/6 Apr.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.