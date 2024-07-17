Dalston restaurant shooting: Images of suspect released as shot girl, 9, 'may not speak or move again'

Parents of a girl critically injured after a gunman opened fire on a Dalston restaurant have said they are unsure “she will be able to speak or move again” as police issue new images of a suspect.

The mother and father said they do not know if their little girl, who was on a trip to get an ice cream, will ever return “to being the smart, funny girl that she was before”.

She was at the Evin restaurant on Kingsland High Street when a gunman targeted a rival gang member but hit the little girl and three other men on May 29.

Police have indicated that the shooting is being investigated as possible reprisal after clashes between Turkish gangs.

Detectives on Wednesday released three new images of the chief suspect on a white motorbike.

Suspect on motorcycle that Met Police ‘are working to trace’ (ES Composite)

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: "I am making a renewed appeal for information relating to the shooting in Hackney, on Wednesday 29 May, which left three men injured and a 9-year-old girl in a critical condition.

“Our investigation team has been working tirelessly to piece together what happened and to identify the dangerous individuals responsible for this shocking and indiscriminate act of violence.

"They are now in a position to release images of a suspect on a motorcycle that they are working to trace. We believe the motorcycle has been in the Peckham and Crystal Palace areas. Anyone who saw this motorcycle or who can help us identify the rider is urged to contact us immediately.

“Whoever this person is, they are dangerous and must be removed from our streets.

“We will always be directed by the evidence and at this time, a critical line of enquiry has been the potential link to Turkish-originating organised criminal networks.

“The nine-year-old girl who was injured was simply out having dinner with her family. She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Forensic officers attended the scene in Dalston (PA Wire)

“You might be a friend, partner or a family member of someone that you suspect may be involved. I urge you to search your heart to understand if your loyalty to friends or associates extends to covering up for an innocent child being shot.

“It is very clear that this attack has had a devastating impact on the family. On their behalf we ask that their privacy is respected in such difficult circumstances.”

The parents of the girl, who have asked to remain anonymous, said in a statement that the family were “devastated” and the girl was still in a serious condition.

The statement, issued through the Met, said: “We are devastated about what has happened, our daughter remains stable but in a critical condition.

“She only went there for ice cream and now we do not know if we will ever get our daughter back to being the smart, funny girl that she was before and whether she will be able to ever speak or move properly again.

“We need our child back and we are all praying for her full recovery, please respect our wishes for privacy for ourselves and the rest of the family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or our dedicated incident room on 020 8345 3865 or pass information on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.