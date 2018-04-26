Hackney Wick FC Arrange A Celebrity Football Match To Help Combat Knife Crime

The proceeds will go back into Hackney Wick Football Club to assist with running costs and the services they run in the local community.

Anyone living in London will be aware of the alarming number of knife crimes taking place in the capital throughout this year so far, with the capital having surpassed New York's murder rate. To try and rally for change and inspire the youth of today, Hackney Wick Football Club have set up a 'United Against Crime' campaign in which they have arranged a charity football match involving some of the biggest names in UK music.

Names such as Yxng Bane, Not3s, Youngs Teflon, Dave, Dappy, Headie One, Margs, Joe Black and more have all signed up to play, with the event taking place at the London Marathon Community Track on June 29. All proceeds will go back into Hackney Wick Football Club to assist with running costs and the services they run in the community.

Tickets are available here.

