‘Hacks’ & ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Lead Dorian TV Awards
A bunch of Hacks lead the winners at the 2024 Dorian TV Awards, which was revealed today by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. The Emmy-laden Max series took four prizes — including Best TV Comedy and Jean Smart for Best TV Performance, Comedy — followed by AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which landed three.
Showtime/Paramount+’s Fellow Travelers scored double wins for acting as Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey took the respective Best TV Performance and Supporting Performance trophies for Drama. See the full list below.
Other winners included Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, FX’s now-wrapped Reservation Dogs, FX/Hulu’s Shōgun, Peacock’s The Traitors HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and the 96th Academy Awards taking Best TV Musical Performance for Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken. Watch that here:
The Dorians, which celebrate TV, film and Broadway/Off-Broadway at different times of the year, also handed out prizes in two new categories this year: Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire won Best Genre TV Show and Young Royals took Best LGBTQ Non-English Language TV Show.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Dorian Television Awards,” GALECA President Walt Hickey, said in a statement. “This group is second to none when it comes to elevating and advocating for innovative, daring work, and celebrating the creative efforts of the future of the film and television industry.”
Here is the full list of winners at the 2024 Dorian Awards:
2024 DORIAN TV AWARD WINS/NOMINATIONS—FULL LIST
BEST TV DRAMA
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
BEST TV COMEDY
Hacks (Max)
BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW
Hacks (Max)
BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW
Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW
Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW
Young Royals (Netflix)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Jean Smart, Hacks (Max)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Max)
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Investigation Discovery)
BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO)
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
BEST REALITY SHOW
The Traitors (Peacock)
BEST GENRE TV SHOW
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW
Ripley (Netflix)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
Chucky (SyFy / USA)
WILDE WIT AWARD
Julio Torres
GALECA TV ICON AWARD
Carol Burnett
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Alan Cumming
