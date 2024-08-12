‘Hacks’ & ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Lead Dorian TV Awards

A bunch of Hacks lead the winners at the 2024 Dorian TV Awards, which was revealed today by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. The Emmy-laden Max series took four prizes — including Best TV Comedy and Jean Smart for Best TV Performance, Comedy — followed by AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which landed three.

Showtime/Paramount+’s Fellow Travelers scored double wins for acting as Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey took the respective Best TV Performance and Supporting Performance trophies for Drama. See the full list below.

Other winners included Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, FX’s now-wrapped Reservation Dogs, FX/Hulu’s Shōgun, Peacock’s The Traitors HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and the 96th Academy Awards taking Best TV Musical Performance for Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken. Watch that here:

The Dorians, which celebrate TV, film and Broadway/Off-Broadway at different times of the year, also handed out prizes in two new categories this year: Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire won Best Genre TV Show and Young Royals took Best LGBTQ Non-English Language TV Show.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Dorian Television Awards,” GALECA President Walt Hickey, said in a statement. “This group is second to none when it comes to elevating and advocating for innovative, daring work, and celebrating the creative efforts of the future of the film and television industry.”

Here is the full list of winners at the 2024 Dorian Awards:

2024 DORIAN TV AWARD WINS/NOMINATIONS—FULL LIST

BEST TV DRAMA

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

BEST TV COMEDY

Hacks (Max)

BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW

Hacks (Max)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Jean Smart, Hacks (Max)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Max)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)



BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Investigation Discovery)

BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST REALITY SHOW

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST GENRE TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Ripley (Netflix)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Chucky (SyFy / USA)

WILDE WIT AWARD

Julio Torres

GALECA TV ICON AWARD

Carol Burnett

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Alan Cumming

