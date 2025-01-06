“Hacks”' Paul W. Downs Warns Kate Winslet Against Giving Jean Smart Shots After Golden Globes 2025 Win: 'Give Her Water'

The nominees for best musical or comedy series also included 'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bear', 'The Gentlemen', 'Nobody Wants This' and 'Only Murders in the Building'

It was a night to celebrate for the cast of Hacks.

The Max show took home the prize for best musical or comedy series at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. The other nominees in category included Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Gentlemen, Nobody Wants This and Only Murders in the Building.

"We are so lucky to get to tell this story," Hacks co-creator and star Paul W. Downs said while accepting the honor. "And you know, since language was created, we’ve all been telling stories and we're honored to be in this room with all of these storytellers."

Downs, 42, also revealed that, as the cast returns to filming season 4 of Hacks, they have a 6 a.m. call time on Monday, Jan. 6.

"Thank you to our amazing cast, our incredible crew and, of course, our brilliant writers," he said. "We do have to shoot tomorrow and we have a call time of 6 a.m., so if Jean Smart asks you for a shot, please do not give it to her. Okay? Kate Winslet, I'm looking at you wherever you are. Give her water, give her water if she wants it. Just a little shot, maybe one."

MAX Kaitlin Olson (center) and Jean Smart on 'Hacks'

Hacks follows the complex dynamic between comedian Deborah (Jean Smart) and writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as they navigate a generational gap in attempts to revamp Deborah's career.

Smart, 73 — who won for best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy at the Golden Globes — opened up about her excitement for the role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I read the script, I said, ‘This is everything I could possibly want for my next job,’” she recalled in June. “But I needed to be sure that real stand-ups could believe I was a comic. I had never been a comedian, so they were the real litmus test. And I passed, I think!”

Einbinder also earned a nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her part on the hit series.

Disney/Pamela Littky 'Abbott Elementary' stars Quinta Brunson as Janine, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara, Tyler James Williams as Gregory, Janelle James as Ava, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa, Chris Perfetti as Jacob, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary brings viewers back to school. The mockumentary-style comedy chronicles a group of Philadelphia teachers as they face the challenges of working at an inner-city public school.

Star and creator Quinta Brunson previously opened up about creating stories for the show, saying at the 2022 New Yorker Festival, "Abbott is really great, because the stories of this school are unique to those walls. And these teachers, their main goal is to take care of these kids. … That is the heart of the show."

“It doesn’t concern itself with world events. ... When we go into the Abbott writers’ room, the news doesn’t even matter. We are talking about what’s going on with these people in this school,” she added at the time.

Bruson also received a nomination for best performance by a female actor in a television series at the Golden Globes for her role as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues on Abbott Elementary, which returns to ABC on Jan. 8.

Courtesy of FX Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear'

The Bear, which debuted its third season in June, finds fine dining chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) coming to terms with past trauma as he transforms a local sandwich shop alongside sous chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri).

Edebiri, 29, and White, 33, discussed their on-screen dynamic in an interview with ABC News in June.

"I think the root of their relationship is ... passion, and it's respect, and it's seeing that same fire," Edebiri explained. "Maybe at different levels of ignition, but they see that fire in each other, and, you know, they wanna push themselves. They wanna push each other."

White added: "Carmy believes in Sydney, probably more than he believes in himself sometimes.”

The Bear scored the most nominations across the TV categories at the Golden Globes. In addition to the show nomination, Edebiri, White, Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all received nominations.

Christopher Rafael/Netflix Theo James in 'The Gentlemen'.

The Gentlemen brings viewers back into the world of Guy Ritchie’s 2020 film of the same name. In the Netflix series, Eddie Horniman (Theo James) is a British soldier who inherits his family's estate, only to realize that it's home to a weed empire.

“I love ascension stories. I’ve always found them really gratifying as an audience member, someone who starts off at one place and evolves into another,” James, 40, told Deadline in May. “I also like the parallels.”

“We talked with Guy and the writers, not that we’d ever emulate The Godfather because it’s obviously one of the greatest films of all time, but that story of the young moral son who comes home, becomes the head of this complex, f---ed up family and then has to navigate the world around him,” he added. “And in doing so, becomes corrupted by violence and power."



Adam Rose/Netflix (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 105 of 'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This follows a budding romance between newly single rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell), who are faced with a slew of naysayers who claim their relationship won't work.

Bell told PEOPLE in September that Nobody Wants This — which is pulled from creator Erin Foster’s real-life love story with her husband Simon Tikhman — is a "modern romcom".

"I love that the characters are what, 38? And that it addresses everything from the perils of dating apps to what it actually means for people with different backgrounds and outlooks on life to bridge those differences in the name of love," the 44-year-old actress explained at the time. "It's a grown-up rom-com."

Bell and Brody, 45, were also both nominated at the Golden Globes for their work on the Netflix show.

Eric McCandless/Disney From left: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Only Murders in the Building — starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — chronicles the lives of three New Yorkers who live on the Upper West Side and find themselves in the middle of more than a few true crimes.

Gomez credited the writers with keeping the show fresh after four seasons.

“I’m going to give the writers full credit, because they shock me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. “I’m a realist, so of course, in my mind, I think, ‘How many people could possibly be at our building and this happens?’ And every time they lay out the storyline for me, they point out key arcs that each of our characters are going to go through.”

In addition to the show, Gomez, Short, Martin were also nominated for their work on the Hulu series.

