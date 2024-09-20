'Had a Field Day!': Cheeky Bear Cubs Play on Trampoline

A woman in Fiskdale, Massachusetts, was very surprised when three bear cubs wandered into her backyard and started playing on her trampoline.

Cristin T. captured this video showing the three little cubs playing rough-and-tumble under the trampoline. One of the clever bears then creates its own ladder to climb onto the trampoline, while the mother bear watches on.

“Three bear cubs had a field day playing in our backyard,” Cristin told Storyful.

“Three bear cubs were on the trampoline at one point. The mama bear was close by, walking down to the trampoline,” she added. Credit: Cristin T. via Storyful