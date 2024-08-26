This had never happened in ‘probably 150’ concerts at Outlaw Field in Boise

When fans strolled into the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field to see Three Dog Night on Saturday, they were greeted with a buzzkill.

Signs throughout the outdoor venue informed them that there would be no alcohol sales.

No beer. No wine. No nothing.

The reason? A “clerical error.”

CMoore Concerts, which produces the summer series, had made a “very unfortunate” oversight, CEO Chris Moore explained in a Monday phone interview. The promoter, which uses the Knitting Factory Concert House’s liquor license to sell alcohol, didn’t get catering-permit paperwork submitted to the city of Boise in time, he said.

“It’s a $21.50 permit, I believe,” Moore said.

Shakey Graves performs at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in 2019.

Fans had to be satisfied sipping soft drinks or other non-alcoholic beverages while watching the classic-rock band perform hits such as “One” and “Joy to the World.” More than 1,500 people attended, Moore said.

The lapse not only meant that the show was dry, but also less profitable.

“It hurts us more than anything,” Moore said. “Of course we wanted to have alcohol. We tried to do everything we could but we couldn’t get it done. Especially over the weekend.”

Simply put, “it was a mistake that we made,” he said.

Moore estimated that CMoore and Knitting Factory have put on roughly 150 shows at Outlaw Field since 2008 without that ever happening.

Fans can be sure that alcohol will flow at Outlaw Field’s remaining concerts: Kaleo on Tuesday, Iration and Pepper on Saturday and Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka on Oct. 10.

That said, reaction to the no-alcohol news last weekend “wasn’t that bad, to be honest with you,” Moore said. “I was surprised.

“There were a few people that were upset,” he added.