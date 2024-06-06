'I had to do it on my own': Record number of Hamilton County foster kids graduate high school
Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services celebrated the graduation of 82 students in foster care — the most in one school year in program history
Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services celebrated the graduation of 82 students in foster care — the most in one school year in program history
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested 13 people at Stanford University after pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the school president and provost’s offices early Wednesday, causing what officials described as “extensive” vandalism inside and outside the building.
The University of Toronto's first convocation ceremonies proceeded without interruption Monday amid an ongoing pro-Palestinian protest on campus. Dozens of fresh graduates crossed the stage at Convocation Hall to receive their diplomas, with several holding up Palestinian flags or wearing scarves bearing the word "Palestine." More than 30 graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place through June 21 as the university seeks a court injunction to end the encampment.
LeBron James took to social media to congratulate the first college graduate from his I Promise School on Tuesday.
Max the cat has hitched rides on top of students’ backpacks, participated in campus tours and more than once has sauntered into a psychology lecture at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus. The 5-year-old tabby is even listed on the staff roster at the university, where he has his own email address.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. So it seemed like an obvious next step when the university bestowed an honorary do
Walking through the School of Business and Hospitality at Algonquin College, Tara Ettinger points out labs equipped with state of the art barber chairs, manicure and pedicure stations, and a fully operational salon that's open to the public at discounted rates. After 20 years of teaching in the college's hairstyling and esthetician programs, Ettinger said she's proud watching her students prepare for a future in "a trade that makes a difference in people's lives." But the college's decision to s
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryant Fleming was looking forward to the fall semester at the University of the Arts, where the rising senior was to choreograph a production of “Sister Act" — the same musical comedy that led him to fall in love with theater in high school.
NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University has agreed to take additional steps to make its students feel secure on campus under a settlement reached Tuesday with a Jewish student who had sought a court order requiring the Ivy League school provide safe access to the campus amid protests over the Israel-Hamas war.
Columbia University will provide safety escorts and take other steps to protect its students, to settle a lawsuit claiming its campus had become unsafe during recent pro-Palestinian protests. Columbia's chief operating officer will get authority to order alternative means to enter and leave the campus, and students unable to finish exams or key assignments because of protests can seek accommodations. Protests sprouted on college campuses around the world this spring, with many students establishing camps and demanding that schools divest from Israel over its treatment of Palestinians during the war against Hamas.
Columbia University reached a settlement with a Jewish student who sued in late April, claiming the Ivy League university failed to provide a safe environment.
We all want to be wealthy, but getting there isn't easy. To reach your goals, you'll need discipline, a solid income and the right financial strategy. Check Out: Here's How Much the Definition of...
Teacher burnout is a very real problem, and this viral video highlights why so many are closing the book on their careers.
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's auditor general has uncovered evidence of school bus drivers failing to meet licensing, training and criminal record check requirements, saying these lapses are putting students at risk.
The directors of five English CEGEPs say exemptions to Bill 96 made by the Quebec government for Indigenous students are insufficient, inaccessible and that the law is causing students to leave the province for their higher education. In an open letter penned to Premier François Legault on Wednesday, the directors said the adoption of Bill 96, now Law 14, is making it more difficult for Indigenous students to learn their ancestral languages. The law overhauling the Charter of the French Language
Police arrested 13 people at Stanford University after pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the school president and provost’s offices, causing what officials described as “extensive” vandalism inside and outside the building. (AP Video: Terry Chea)
Last month, Minnesota became the latest state to implement restrictions on banning books from public libraries, including those in K-12 public schools and colleges.
A new Yellowknife-based private college that's promising "transformational learning" for northerners has run into some roadblocks to accreditation, and critics say it's not clear what kind of programming it's offering or to whom.The N.W.T. government formally rejected the College of Northern Canada's application to offer diplomas in global tourism management and global logistics, according to Chehrazade Aboukinane, the college's president. The college is still operating and offering non-accredit
Stanford University says 13 people were arrested when law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a building that houses the university president and provost offices.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools resigned Tuesday, with Wisconsin's largest school district in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars in state funding after not submitting required financial reports to the state.
Columbia University settled a lawsuit brought by a Jewish student alleging that the school did not provide “a safe educational environment” for students during recent pro-Palestinian protests at the school. The school agreed to take action, including designating “a specific person to act as a Safe Passage Liaison to serve as the designated point of…
The Inamorata founder promoted her latest swimwear drop on a UV tanning bed, and fans were quick to comment - read more