'I had to prove myself': Sask. woman makes firefighting history

The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday Dec. 7, 2020. There are 423,054 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 423,054 confirmed cases (71,542 active, 338,735 resolved, 12,777 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 6,499 new cases Monday from 91,974 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.1 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 44,915 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,416. There were 84 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 647 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 92. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.99 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,069,537 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 351 confirmed cases (28 active, 319 resolved, four deaths). There were zero new cases Monday from 243 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,611 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (14 active, 70 resolved, zero deaths). There were four new cases Monday from 719 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 63,831 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 1,376 confirmed cases (90 active, 1,221 resolved, 65 deaths). There were eight new cases Monday from 1,036 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 71 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 154,250 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 536 confirmed cases (81 active, 448 resolved, seven deaths). There were two new cases Monday from 389 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.51 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 35 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 105,857 tests completed. _ Quebec: 153,176 confirmed cases (14,602 active, 131,297 resolved, 7,277 deaths). There were 1,577 new cases Monday from 12,046 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 13 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,805 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,544. There were 22 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 221 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 32. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 85.76 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,260,394 tests completed. _ Ontario: 129,234 confirmed cases (16,034 active, 109,402 resolved, 3,798 deaths). There were 1,925 new cases Monday from 43,803 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,742 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,820. There were 26 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 142 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 20. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.07 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,409,900 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 19,131 confirmed cases (5,462 active, 13,262 resolved, 407 deaths). There were 325 new cases Monday from 6,895 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,306 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 329. There were 12 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 95 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 14. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.99 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.72 per 100,000 people. There have been 364,419 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 10,412 confirmed cases (4,763 active, 5,589 resolved, 60 deaths). There were 273 new cases Monday from 1,737 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,848 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 264. There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.11 per 100,000 people. There have been 273,161 tests completed. _ Alberta: 70,301 confirmed cases (20,067 active, 49,603 resolved, 631 deaths). There were 1,735 new cases Monday from 24,878 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,124 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,732. There were 16 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 90 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.44 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,527,350 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 38,152 confirmed cases (10,338 active, 27,287 resolved, 527 deaths). There were 647 new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,914 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 702. There were seven new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.39 per 100,000 people. There have been 828,968 tests completed. _ Yukon: 54 confirmed cases (12 active, 41 resolved, one deaths). There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,522 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Monday from 62 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,573 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 219 confirmed cases (51 active, 168 resolved, zero deaths). There were three new cases Monday from 166 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 38 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,625 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press