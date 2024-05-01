I had surgery for a brain tumour – and was awake the whole time

I picked up a pair of scissors – perfectly normal orange-handled scissors – and they baffled me. I turned them this way and that, but I could not work out how to use them or where to put my fingers. That was 18 months ago.

There were other oddities: I tried to put jar lids on upside down; held knives blade-side up and pens back to front. My writing deteriorated but old people have wobbly handwriting, don’t they? At a family dinner I put the pepper grinder up to my lips instead of my glass. How we laughed. What took me so long to get it? Fear, probably.

Last September when I was reading a newspaper online, the page froze, regardless of how much I scrolled on the mouse pad. There was a hackle-raising moment when I realised that my hand was nowhere near the laptop but scrolling away on the edge of the table. Time to get help.

My sympathetic GP rang me back immediately and the next morning I saw her and another doctor. We did the usual neuro and strength tests. “I’m beginning to wonder if I’ve got a brain tumour,” I said, hoping for a rebuttal. They looked at each other. Oh dear.

No driving, obviously, so my daughter Rosie delivered me to my brother’s house and he ferried me up and down the A34 for scans and appointments. After an MRI scan early one Saturday the hospital telephoned me literally as I arrived home. Can you come straight back: we need to start your treatment today. “Tell me”, I said. There was a 4.4cm mass on the left-hand side of my brain. In the UK, someone is diagnosed with a brain tumour every 45 minutes and this seemed to be my time.

Lucy with her children (L-R): Rosie, Sophia, Henry and Drummond

At this point a strange sort of heat wave rolled down my right arm, rendering it numb and useless; I imagined I was having a stroke. Like a complete diva I folded onto the kitchen floor but the dogs fussed anxiously over me so I had to sit up again. Back to hospital, this time with my daughter Sophia, to the department called – for the avoidance of doubt – acute oncology. We held hands, drank tea, cried a bit and went home with steroids.

Steroids are great, aren’t they? True, you eat your body weight in toast and barely sleep but the pressure behind my eyes reduced and I floated about in a Zen state of calm, listening to meditation apps and Georgette Heyer audiobooks. (Yes, I know.) I didn’t even scream at spiders which in my brother’s house are the size of Yorkshire terriers.

I am not a stranger to all this; I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer 11 years ago and it occasionally pops its head above the parapet like the Monty Python knights: it’s been a series of blips and cautious successes. But something growing inside the safe space of your head is particularly invasive. It was as though my own little fortress had been breached by a fat man in a vest who climbed up a ladder, got into my bedroom and put his feet up. Playing in my head is the mantra that ovarian cancer does not travel above the neck. Perhaps it’s just a one-off tumour roosting up there; maybe it’s benign? You take what you can from these situations.

A date in October is set for the surgery, just a month on from discovering the disconnect between my right hand and my brain. My remarkable oncologist Cheng, who has been looking after me for 11 years, rings me when we’re walking the dogs. Don’t trip she says, don’t even sneeze: a bleed on the brain would complicate the surgery.

The pre-checks involve an appointment with the clinical neuropsychologist, lovely reassuring Kizzy who shows me pictures of random objects – a badger, an aardvark, a retort. I study puzzles and look for connections between pairs of words. Music and tides anyone? (Movement.) I hope I’ll get that in the exam.

Lucy: 'It's the door in the back of the wardrobe, this cancer business, and once you've passed through it there's no turning back' - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

We meet Joy the surgeon, wonderfully calm, and look at the brain scans with her. The tumour is a glioma and I will be having an awake craniotomy – brain mapping, using electrodes to determine which areas are safe to cut. This will mean initial sedation and local anaesthetic in my head, then I will be woken up so that I can talk to Kizzy and her team during the removal of the tumour. (Will I hear what’s going on? You will hear drilling, Joy says matter of factly, but you won’t remember it.)

My children come up and down from London like flocks of parakeets, bringing treats and new books and jokes. We’ve been here before and they’re cheering and stoical. Who knew how many good gags are to be had out of a brain tumour?

On the day of surgery, my daughters and I arrive early at Southampton in precariously high spirits. The girls discuss what they’ll have for breakfast and giggle about the handsome anaesthetist. I take anti-seizure meds. The theatre is cold and full of people. I am positioned on my right side, my arms propped out in front of me as if I’m holding an invisible box or posing for Egyptian art.

After maybe an hour I wake to hear somebody saying, “Her legs are shaking”, but it’s just the cold in the theatre and they wrap my legs in those blow-up water wings. Kizzy’s face is close in front of me. If she shows me a picture will I recognise it without my glasses – what happens if I mistake a badger for an aardvark? I feel nothing at all in my head – there are no nerves in our brains. What I do hear is suction as if a dental assistant is hoovering up saliva.

Kizzy talks to me encouragingly; we go through the days of the week and the months of the year and I try and make shapes with my fingers. She doesn’t ask me the one about waves and music. Occasionally I stumble on a word and somebody says “stop” to the surgeons. It’s surprisingly hard to concentrate even on something as simple as what comes after Tuesday. Then the anaesthetist says, “we’re going to let you sleep again”. Ah, bless you Rhys.

Lucy: 'When the girls come into the recovery ward they expect to see me looking like the bandage emoji, but there is no bandage. Just a spiral shaped circle on the left side of my head with 46 staples'

When the girls come into the recovery ward they expect to see me looking like the bandage emoji, but there is no bandage. Just a spiral shaped circle on the left side of my head with 46 staples; they have thoughtfully shaved the minimum of hair. Joy visits to say they are pleased with how it went and confident that they have removed the tumour. I spend one night in hospital and go home the next day feeling no worse than if I’ve had a tooth out – recovery is far quicker after awake surgery.

Next the biopsy results and the disappointing news that the tumour is not a primary but a metastases from my old friend ovarian cancer. For a couple of weeks there are unnerving clicking noises in my head as it begins to heal, like an ill-fitting teapot lid settling into place. There follow in swift succession three doses of radiation to clean up my head and a course of chemo for a couple of defiant spots in my abdomen; there is to be a regular infusion of Avastin and a pill called Olaparib for maintenance. It’s all go. My head feels like a coconut and there’s a turnip-shaped bald patch from the radiotherapy. The right hand is still wayward and I use the dictation app instead of typing. The slightest headache makes me fidget. Welcome to Mastermind, Lucy, and what is your specialist subject? Well, Clive, it’s headaches: their position, longevity, severity and general alarm bell rating.

It’s the door in the back of the wardrobe, this cancer business, and once you’ve passed through it there’s no turning back, but with the cheerleading and inspiration of four children and the care and diplomacy of the medical team anything seems possible. On we go, trusting like Mr Micawber that something will turn up.