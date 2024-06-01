Hadid sisters donate $1m to Palestinian aid effort

US supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are donating $1m (£785,000) to support Palestinian relief efforts.

A representative for Bella said the money has been earmarked for equal distribution among four humanitarian organisations that have a focus on children and families affected by the conflict in Gaza.

The sisters, whose father is Palestinian property tycoon Mohamed Anwar Hadid, have been vocal in their support for the people affected.

In an Instagram post in May, Bella said she was "devastated at the loss of the Palestinian people and the lack of empathy coming from the government systems worldwide".

[Getty Images]

The donations come after a series of photographs of the model at the Cannes Film Festival last month featured her in a red and white dress made of traditional Arabic cloth associated with Palestinian culture.

She wrote that it was "a beautiful way to represent the history, labour of love, resilience and, most importantly, the art of historic Palestinian embroidery".

After Hamas's 7 October attack on Israel, Gigi wrote on Instagram: "My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict - too many of which are children.

"I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it's a responsibility I hold daily."

She added: "While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."

The four relief agencies receiving donations from the sisters are Heal Palestine, Palestine Children's Relief Fund, World Central Kitchen, and United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

The organisations support humanitarian aid including food and medical programmes, assist displaced families, and provide psychological services amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

US President Joe Biden on Friday urged Hamas to accept a new Israeli proposal to end the conflict in Gaza, saying that "it's time for this war to end".

The conflict began when Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 252 back to Gaza as hostages.

More than 36,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.