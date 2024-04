Hail battered parts of South Carolina on Saturday, April 20, as the National Weather Service reported severe thunderstorms hitting parts of the state.

Images shared by X user @GregSimmons just west of Rock Hill in York County, southwest of Charlotte, shows hail pummeling his frontyard.

The York County Sheriff’s Office warned of downed trees and power lines across the county, including in Rock Hill. Credit: @GregSimmons via Storyful