Hail battered the city of Puebla, Mexico on Wednesday, August 7.

Video filmed at a supermarket in the San Jeronimo Caleras neighborhood by Fer AG shows a blanket of hail in the parking lot, as well as a few hailstones on the ground inside the store.

“The downpour just hit me,” the source told Storyful.

The Civil Protection for the state of Puebla said no injuries had been reported and no homes had been affected. Credit: Fer AG via Storyful