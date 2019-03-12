Hail Yeah: Snowboarder Surfs Down San Jose Street on Bed of Hailstones

A snowboarder made the most of a wild hailstorm that covered a San Jose street in a thick layer of hailstones on Sunday, March 10.

Locals took to social media to show their surprise after the storm, with many sharing images and videos of blankets of hail resembling snow.

This footage, provided by local man Aaron Scheid, shows a snowboarder sliding down a hail-covered street in San Jose.

The storm brought lightning and thunder to parts of California’s Bay Area. Credit: Aaron Scheid via Storyful