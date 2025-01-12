Hailee Steinfeld Crowned 'Queen' of Buffalo Following Engagement to Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
"The Queen City has a new queen," a billboard in Buffalo reads
Hailee Steinfeld has a new title!
The actress, 28, was crowned the "queen" of Queen City — aka Buffalo, N.Y. — following her November engagement to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson shared a post on X on Sunday, Jan. 12 which showed a billboard in downtown Buffalo by hospitality company Delaware North.
"The Queen City has a new queen," the sign reads. "Congratulations, Josh and Hailee."
The dark purple billboard is decorated with a pair of queen and king playing cards. Both cards feature the Buffalo Bills logo, while the king card also has Allen’s player number "17" in the corners.
Related: Buffalo Bills' Mack Hollins Dresses Up as Fred Flintstone and Goes Barefoot in Freezing Cold Ahead of Broncos Matchup
"Good Morning from Buffalo!" Wolfson captioned the post.
Good Morning from Buffalo!#Bills pic.twitter.com/EvjXRSC8wK
— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 12, 2025
The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress and the NFL star, 28, announced on Nov. 29 that they will be tying the knot after getting engaged the week prior.
In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a photo showing Allen down on one knee in front of Steinfeld amid a romantic setup that included an arch of pink and red roses next to a body of water. They captioned the post with just a simple date: Nov. 22.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The Bills organization congratulated Allen on his engagement, with the team's official Instagram account commenting, "LET’S GOOOOOO!! ❤️💙."
Related: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Relationship Timeline
"❤️💙❤️💙 Congratulations to @JoshAllenQB and @HaileeSteinfeld on their engagement," the Bills wrote on X alongside the same image.
In December, Allen credited Steinfeld for his outstanding play during the 2024 NFL season.
"She’s been a huge part," he said. "The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best."
Read the original article on People