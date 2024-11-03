Will Hailee Steinfeld be at Josh Allen's game for Bills-Dolphins on Sunday?
Taylor Swift isn't the only famous significant other of an NFL player.
Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is dating Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, and even though we've seen only glimpses of the pair together, they're a couple. And earlier in 2024, we saw Steinfeld cheer on Allen during a Monday night game.
Which brings us to this question: will she attend Sunday's Bills game against the Miami Dolphins?
It's a home game, for what it's worth, so maybe that helps. And she and Allen celebrated Halloween by dressing up as ringmasters at a circus. They looked great, as you can see below.
So ... we'll see!
More Josh Allen!
Anthony Richardson sinks to new depths, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen rise up Week 8 QB rankings
Amari Cooper hilariously asked for help after a Bills pre-snap audible and still scored a touchdown
Will Hailee Steinfeld be at Josh Allen's game for Bills-Titans on Sunday?
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Will Hailee Steinfeld be at Josh Allen's game for Bills-Dolphins on Sunday?