Will Hailee Steinfeld be at Josh Allen's game for Bills-Dolphins on Sunday?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Netflix Arcane LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Riot / Netflix) ORG XMIT: 776216103 ORIG FILE ID: 2182038564

Taylor Swift isn't the only famous significant other of an NFL player.

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is dating Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, and even though we've seen only glimpses of the pair together, they're a couple. And earlier in 2024, we saw Steinfeld cheer on Allen during a Monday night game.

Which brings us to this question: will she attend Sunday's Bills game against the Miami Dolphins?

It's a home game, for what it's worth, so maybe that helps. And she and Allen celebrated Halloween by dressing up as ringmasters at a circus. They looked great, as you can see below.

So ... we'll see!

