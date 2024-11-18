Hailey Bieber Has Chic Post-Baby Night Out with Kendall Jenner at Sabrina Carpenter Concert

Bieber and Jenner attended Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Nov. 17

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber pictured alongside Sabrina Carpenter at her concert on Sunday, Nov. 17

Hailey Bieber is getting some espresso!

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the new mom, 27, attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour with pal Kendall Jenner at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Wearing a chic cropped jacket, blue jeans and lace top, the model — who shares son Jack Blues, 2 months, with husband Justin Bieber — was spotted alongside Jenner, 29, in the stands while the reality star sat beside her wearing a leather outfit.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 17

Sharing some photos on her post-baby night out on her Instagram Stories, Bieber posted an image of herself taking a mirror selfie in her concert look.

She also reposted an image with pals Devon Carlson and Justine Skye. “One thing about me is I’m gonna find a cinnamon roll,” she added in another pic as she held up the snack.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber taking a mirror selfie

Hailey went on to share a clip of Carpenter onstage. “Very short n very sweet @sabrinacarpenter,” her caption read as the singer revealed her red sparkly outfit underneath a towel.

Carpenter was also filmed singing her song “Espresso” as shiny confetti fell.

Jenner also shared clips from the night on her Instagram Stories, writing “a doll @sabrinacarpenter” as the musician sang onstage.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter onstage at her Short n Sweet on Sunday, Nov. 17

Hailey’s night out comes after she shared a snap of her son's adorable Halloween costume earlier this month.

“October things ✅✅😌,” she wrote as Jack's legs featured him wearing a black and white skull-printed onesie (which appeared to feature the character Jack Skellington from the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas).

This came after the mother of one shared a snap of her son in a baby carrier while wearing a one-piece that included an "I Voted" sticker. "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻," the caption read.

Hailey and Justin announced the birth of Jack in August. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote in an Instagram post that featured Hailey's hand and Jack's foot.