Hailey Bieber Posts Adorable Snap of Son Jack Blues Wearing Cute Skeleton Onesie and Cozy Socks for Halloween

The Rhode founder and new mom shared the photo after celebrating Halloween as a new family of three on Nov. 1

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber and her son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber is sharing another glimpse of her son Jack’s first Halloween!

On Friday, Nov. 1, the new mom, 27, posted a cute new photo of her 2-month-old son Jack in a skeleton onesie as she and her husband Justin Bieber marked their first Halloween as a family of three.

In a post captioned “October things ✅✅😌,” she shared the adorable snap which showed Jack’s legs and feet as he lay down wearing a black and white skull-printed onesie (which appeared to feature the character Jack Skellington from the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas) and matching white socks, right on theme with the spooky holiday.

Hailey also shared a cute photo of her son Jack in a second Halloween costume — as Ron’s pet naked mole rat Rufus from Kim Possible — while she and Justin, 30 dressed up as Kim Possible and Ron.

In the snap, Justin held their baby boy, who wore a pink onesie and a matching hat. Justin wore a black cap and oversized sweatshirt with baggy cargo pants and a khaki green utility belt.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey posted a photo of her son Jack in a skull-print onesie on Nov. 1

Hailey, meanwhile, had her arm reached out to Jack while standing beside the pair. She wore a bright red wig, a black fitted top and gloves with baggy cargo pants and a utility belt.

Hailey reshared the post on her Instagram Stories as she wrote in the caption, “Kim, Ron and Rufus😊,” referring to her, Justin and their son Jack.

Other photos included in her initial post showed Hailey posing solo in her Kim Possible outfit and other selfies taken at various different times throughout October.

Hailey and Justin announced the arrival of their first child, son Jack, in an Instagram post on Aug. 23.

Hailey’s husband Justin also posted photos of the pair celebrating their first Halloween as parents on Friday, Nov. 1.

The "Baby" singer shared snaps on Instagram of the trio’s matching Halloween costumes channeling Kim Possible in various poses together as a family.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin and Hailey Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son Jack in August

In the days leading up to Halloween, Hailey shared her first photo of their son Jack on Instagram following his birth in August.

In the adorable photo, Jack sat in a baby carrier as his little feet could be seen peeking out while wearing a magenta onesie with an "I Voted" sticker on one foot.

"Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻," Hailey captioned the photo.