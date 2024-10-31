Hailey Bieber Posts a New Photo of Baby Jack for a Good Cause

On Halloween, Hailey Bieber dropped her own October surprise: a new photo of her and Justin Bieber’s baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. The model used the adorable shot of her newborn’s feet to send an important message to her Instagram followers: Please vote in this election.

“Happy Halloween and get out and vote,” she wrote. She stuck her “I voted” sticker to her son’s left foot. Bieber welcomed her first child just two months ago in late August.

Instagram

Early voting is ongoing ahead of next Tuesday’s election. Learn more about how to vote here.

That’s not the only thing Hailey shared on Halloween: She also posted a video of her and Kendall Jenner’s The Simple Life costumes on TikTok. Jenner dressed as Paris Hilton and Bieber channeled Nicole Richie.

This isn’t Bieber’s first time making a statement about voting either. In October 2022, she got involved with the nonpartisan nonprofit I Am a Voter and encouraged people to vote in the midterm election. She recorded a PSA for the organization, one that got over 420,000 likes:

She told People in a statement at the time, “I am so excited to be partnering with I Am a Voter to encourage everyone to get registered and make their voting plans in advance of the midterms this November. There are so many candidates and measures being voted on which will impact millions of lives—especially women's lives—and I hope everyone can take two minutes to make sure they are registered and ready to vote today.”



Election day is next Tuesday, November 5, but you can vote early in most states. Please go out there and use your voice. For more on how to vote, see ELLE’s voter hub here.

You Might Also Like