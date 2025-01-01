Hailey Bieber Rings in the New Year — with a Caviar-Topped In-N-Out Burger and a Bikini

The model, 28, shared snaps of her New Year's celebrations, captioning the post, "wake up, it's 2025!"

Hailey Bieber is welcoming 2025 with a bang — and a burger.



In a post shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 1, the model and Rhode Beauty founder, 28, gave fans a glimpse into what her New Year's celebrations looked like — complete with an In-N-Out tent and martinis.



Captioning the post "wake up, it's 2025!" Hailey showed off her New Year's fits, which she paired with a chic cheetah-print fur coat. In one photo, she slicked back her hair, revealing a stack of bejeweled earrings. She matched the coat with a paper In N' Out hat and a martini, flashing a thumbs-up at the camera.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber celebrating New Year's

Hailey also shared a shot of her burger, which appeared to be topped with caviar, giving the classic fast-food meal a luxe twist.

Fans and other celebrities flooded the comments with praise for her look and party vibes. "My mind is blown by the caviar double-double. you're actually the smartest person I know," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Now I’m craving a burger at 9 am sis 😗 brb!"

In another photo, Hailey switched out her jeans and t-shirt for a dainty pink bikini with white ruffles, layering it underneath the cheetah coat. She paired the look with her usual jewelry — a large jewel-encrusted "B" pendant and another with the initials "JBB," for her son Jack Blues, who she shares with her husband Justin Bieber — and a "Happy New Year's" headband.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber shares a New Year's mirror selfie

On Oct 1., the star shared a life update on Instagram and in her photo dump included a pic of her new bling dedicated to her son, whose arrival she and her husband announced on Aug. 23.



The snapshot showed Hailey wearing the same gold chain with “JBB” arranged in bubbly letter pendants encrusted with gemstones.

Jack Blues' name continues a family tradition for the Biebers, as the baby shares his initials with his dad, his grandfather, Jeremy Bieber, and some of Justin's siblings.



Hailey's post comes after the model seemingly clapped back at critics who questioned why she and Justin appeared to be apart for the holiday season.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the model's Instagram Stories addressed TikTok theories regarding an alleged strain in her relationship with the Grammy winner, 30.

“[M]e to all of you on the internet,” she wrote over a repost of a viral TikTok video, adding a hand heart emoji.



In the clip, user eyegotthyme told viewers, “You’re not well, and it’s okay.”



“You’re not well, and it’s okay,” he said again, this time with more expression as he laughed.

Her post was interpreted by many to be a direct response to speculative videos on the social media platform, such as one by pop culture commenter and podcast host Sloan Hooks, which has garnered nearly 500,000 likes, suggesting that the couple has been involved in a disagreement.



