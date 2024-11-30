Hailey Bieber Shares Candid Family Photo With Justin Bieber and Baby Jack



On Friday, model Hailey Bieber dropped a photo carousel on Instagram that included the cutest candid family pic of herself with husband Justin Bieber and their baby, Jack Blues Bieber. In the photo, the group is bundled up for an outdoor walk, with Justin in a gray and black camo fleece and matching jacket, Hailey in a fuzzy coat, and Jack in a gray hoodie lined with white shearling.

Hailey is wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses and carrying Jack strapped to her in front with a baby bjorn. Justin leans in towards her laughing. She is smiling broadly as she takes the pic. She captioned the carousel, “November aka the best month of the year.”

The rest of the photos are outtakes from her month, including her newest Rhode beauty products, a mirror selfie in a walk-in closet, a tray of cinnamon buns, a nice martini, and the couple’s dog wearing what looks like Hailey’s glasses. There was also a shot of a roaring fire and several more selfies of Hailey dressed up at home or to go out.

November also happens to be the Rhode founder’s birthday month. The star turned 28 this year and celebrated with an elaborate martini-themed birthday, even getting a martini gel manicure.

The couple have been fairly private about Jack since welcoming him in August of this year. In October 2023, Hailey told GQ that she was hoping to be a mom someday, saying, “It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.”

She admitted it would be difficult to keep a child totally out of the spotlight, given her and Justin’s fame level.

“Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18,” she said. “It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet. I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.”

