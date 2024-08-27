Hailey Bieber Shares First Post Since Announcing Birth of Son Jack Blues with Husband Justin Bieber

The Rhode founder and her musician husband announced the arrival of their baby boy on Aug. 23

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber

New mom Hailey Bieber is sharing some familiar content on her social media.

On Monday, Aug. 26, the Rhode founder and model, 27, shared her first post since announcing the arrival of her son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber.

Sharing a scene from the 1989 animated movie The Land Before Time, Hailey’s Instagram Stories featured a clip of when the dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera and Ducky were born.

In the video, one of the eggs hatched, resulting in an excited young dinosaur breaking through and looking around.

Hailey Bieber/instagram Hailey Bieber shared a scene from the 1989 movie 'The Land Before Time'

The post comes after Justin, 30, announced in an Instagram post on Aug. 23, that the couple — who tied the knot in 2018 - had welcomed their baby boy.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻,” his caption read alongside a photo of Hailey holding the newborn’s feet.

"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," a source told PEOPLE. "Hailey's doing well, too."

The source added that the pair had been praying for the pregnancy and were delighted when they found out they were going to be parents.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVIat SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the insider said. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

"Justin's already a great dad," the source added.

According to Vogue, the “Baby” singer helped his wife choose her manicure for the announcement of their son’s birth.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request,” Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorigt said, per the outlet.



