Hailey Bieber Shares New Selfie 4 Weeks After Welcoming Son Jack Blues: 'Hi'

The Rhode founder and her husband Justin Bieber announced the arrival of their first baby on Aug. 23

hailey bieber/instagram; Justin Bieber/Instagram (L) Hailey Bieber (R) Hailey and Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues.

Hailey Bieber is sharing a glimpse into her life as a new mom!

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Rhode founder, 27, posted a stylish mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, with a simple message greeting her followers.

“hi. ✨,” she captioned the shot.

In the photo, the model sported minimal makeup and a black T-shirt, which matched her manicure, along with her sparkling “B” initial necklace from Alex Moss. Meanwhile, she wore her hair in an updo, aside from two pieces that she let fall around her face. The snap also featured a look at Hailey's phone, which sported a pink version of one of her Rhode lip gloss phone cases.

Her latest snap comes four weeks after she and husband Justin Bieber announced the arrival of their first baby, son Jack Blues Bieber.

hailey bieber/instagram Hailey Bieber shares a new selfie on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Sept. 19.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻," Justin, 30, wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 23 that showed his wife holding their baby boy’s tiny foot. Hailey also posted the same photo on her Instagram Stories with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

At the time, a source close to Justin exclusively told PEOPLE that the couple was “overjoyed” by their new arrival.

“The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," the source said. "Hailey's doing well, too."

The source added that the musician is “already a great dad” and becoming parents is something the pair “very much wished and prayed for.”

"The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin,” the source continued. “He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

Hailey’s new post also comes almost a week after she and Justin celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sept. 13.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Justin and Hailey Bieber

Toasting six years since the couple’s initial 2018 New York City courthouse wedding, Hailey shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple’s celebration, which included candles, flowers, heart-shaped balloons and a polaroid snapshot.

Alongside a photo of her hand holding an instant camera picture, Hailey wrote over the image, “6 years🤍💍,” before adding, “love you baby." In the snap, she and Justin shared a sweet kiss, while the candles from a previous post she had shared of the anniversary celebrations appeared in the background.

Just over a year after their courthouse wedding, Hailey and Justin celebrated their union with a larger ceremony in South Carolina in 2019, where they were joined by over 150 of their friends and family.



Read the original article on People.