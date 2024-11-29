Hailey Bieber Shares Selfie from Cozy Fall Walk with Husband Justin and Baby Jack Blues: 'Best Month of the Year'

The couple welcomed their first baby, son Jack Blues, in August

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber go for walk with baby Jack Blues Bieber in Nov. 29 Instagram post

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating their baby's first Autumn!

On Friday, Nov. 29, the Rhode founder, 27, showed off some snaps taken throughout the month of November — which included a wholesome family moment spent with the "Baby" singer, 30, and apparently their bundled-up son Jack Blues, whom they welcomed in August.

The first photo in Hailey's latest carousel post showed the proud parents seemingly holding their bundled-up son as they went for an outdoor stroll in recent weeks. The model could be seen smiling with her boys as she rocked a black Fila cap, a pair of shades and a cozy jacket to cover baby Jack (who faced away from the camera), while Justin wore a black camo outfit and made a silly face at the camera as Hailey smiled.

"November aka the best month of the year 🫶🏼🍁," she captioned the post.

Other snaps in the carousel post featured a few other personal and professional highlights from Hailey's November — including images of some new Rhode products, a handful of selfies and a shot of some cinnamon rolls.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber take baby Jack Blues on family walk in November 2024

While the latest post arrives after Hailey and Justin had their first Thanksgiving with their baby boy, the proud parents also posted about their first Halloween with him. Justin shared a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 1, which depicted the newly minted family of three's first Halloween costume together.

Justin and Hailey channeled Ron and Kim Possible from the iconic Disney Channel show Kim Possible, while Jack Blues went as Ron's pet naked mole rat, Rufus.

In the family photos, the singer could be seen holding his son, who was dressed in a pink onesie, as Hailey held out a hand and wore a red wig. The couple matched the looks in black T-shirts and cargo pants, wearing utility belts around their waists.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

In late October, Hailey also posted the first photo on Instagram of the pair's son since announcing his birth in August. In the adorable snap, Jack Blues sat in a baby carrier, with his two little feet peeking out. Jack wore a magenta onesie and had an "I Voted" sticker on one foot. "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻," Hailey wrote over the photo ahead of Election Day in November.

The couple welcomed their son back in August, when Justin revealed in a wholesome Instagram post that the Biebers were officially a family of three.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny foot. Hailey re-shared the photo to her Instagram Story as well, captioning it with the baby's name as well as a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.