Hailey Bieber Shares Sly Response to TikTok Rumors About Marriage Trouble with Justin Bieber

The model seemingly clapped back at critics who questioned why the couple seemed to be apart for the holidays

Hailey Bieber has a message for anyone on the Internet speculating about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the model, 28, seemingly used her Instagram account to address TikTok theories regarding an alleged strain in her relationship with the Grammy winner, 30.

“[M]e to all of you on the internet,” she wrote over a repost of a viral TikTok video, adding a hand heart emoji.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram l EyeGotThyme/TikTok Hailey Bieber reposts tiktok video to Instagram stories

In the clip, user eyegotthyme tells viewers, “You’re not well, and it’s okay.”

“You’re not well, and it’s okay,” he says again, this time with more expression as he laughs.

Her post seemed to be a direct response to speculative videos on the social media platform, such as one by pop culture commenter and podcast host Sloan Hooks that has garnered nearly 500,000 likes, suggesting that the couple has been involved in a not-so-subtle feud via social media.

“I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, and it doesn’t look like things are going too well,” the TikToker said in the video, shared Sunday, Dec. 29.

Sloanhooks continued, pointing out instances that seemed to show the new parents taking turns shading one another.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber

Using screenshots taken from both Hailey and Justin’s Instagram Stories, the TikTok user began with a recent upload from the “Baby” hitmaker in which he shared a photo of himself with the song “B.E.D” by Jacquees.

Hooks described the song as telling a story of a man who wants sex, but not love.

The TikToker then showed a post Hailey made “20 minutes later,” using an excerpt from “a SZA song including lyrics ‘But if it’s f--- me, then f--- you.'”

He shared more reasons to support his theory, and included a photo Hailey posted of her friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye applying Rhode Beauty products on what appeared to be a girls trip in Anguilla.

Getty Images for OBB Media Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, January 2023

“So I guess maybe Justin and Hailey aren’t spending the holidays together,” Hooks said.

His theory intensified as the TikToker said “things start to get messy” while showing a screenshot of a video Justin posted of a kid with the sentence “Coparenting is failing, like tf,” written over it.

Hooks wondered if the couple, who married in 2018 and welcomed son Jack Blues in August, are “currently coparenting.”

As the video continued, other examples included Hailey sharing another SZA song that discussed cheating and Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, allegedly tweeting: “I have never known a parent that said ‘I wish I didn’t have a child.’”

Hooks admitted he didn’t know what Jeremy was referring to, but called it “really weird with the timing,” adding that “It’s holiday season” and “Hailey’s nowhere to be found.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has dealt with rumors surrounding relationship problems or a possible pending divorce.

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise,” a source told PEOPLE on Nov. 26.

Read the original article on People