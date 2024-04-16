Hailstorm Hits Virginia as Severe Weather Batters Region

Weather warnings were in effect as severe thunderstorms passed over the Washington metropolitan region on Monday, April 15, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage and pictures taken by Donald Camp shows a hailstorm in Falls Church, Virginia.

The NWS said the threat for severe weather would extend into Monday night, and warned that parts of Maryland, Washington, West Virginia, and Virginia would be lashed with wind gusts as high as 70 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Credit: Donald Camp via Storyful

Video Transcript

[PITTER PATTER SOUND]