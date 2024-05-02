Hainault attack: public raise thousands for family of Daniel Anjorin

Members of the community visit floral tributes to Daniel Anjorin in a street in Hainault, London.

Members of the community visit floral tributes to Daniel Anjorin in a street in Hainault, London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of the schoolboy Daniel Anjorin, who was stabbed to death in north-east London on Tuesday.

Daniel, 14, died after the attack in Hainault as he made his way to Bancroft’s school in Woodford Green.

A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured. The two officers are said to be recuperating well.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national, of east London, was remanded in custody by Westminster magistrates court on Thursday. He was charged with Daniel’s murder, two counts of attempted murder, two of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday if a hearing is not available on Friday.

Kwasi Asare, a friend of Daniel’s brother, has now launched a GoFundMe page for the teenager’s grief-stricken family.

“Daniel Anjorin was a very loved boy in the local community who was always full of happiness and joy and very much loved by everybody he came across,” wrote Asare.

“On the 30th April, 2024, as he was going to school he was ruthlessly attacked and unfortunately passed from the injuries he sustained.

“He was only in Year 9 and was a loved student at Bancroft’s in Woodford. He meant so much to a lot of people and will be dearly missed.

“I would like to raise money for his family on behalf of his family as his brother is one of my close friends to help them with the costs of everything so please donate whatever you can donate.”

The page, launched on Wednesday night, had raised more than £30,000 by 1pm on Thursday.

More than 1,600 people had donated so far, with one writing: “I am so sorry this happened to you Daniel. Rest in the heavens beautiful boy.”

Rick Prior, the chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, told the BBC two police officers injured in the line of duty in Hainault were “recuperating well”.

Asked about the officers’ condition, he told Radio 4’s Today programme: “Two officers were very seriously injured. The male officer suffered a serious injury to his hand and our female colleague suffered what has been described as horrifically serious injuries to her arm, where I believe it was touch and go whether or not she would actually be able to get the use of that arm back.

“But I understand that they are doing well, they are recuperating well, and as a federation we are offering all the support that we possibly can.”