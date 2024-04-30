Hainault: Boy dies after five people including two police officers attacked in sword rampage

A 13-year-old boy has died after a man wielding a sword attacked multiple people including two police officers in east London.The two police officers and two members of the public were also taken to hospital following the attack in Hainault.Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said at the scene: “It is with great sadness that I confirm that one of those injured in the incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries.“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after.“The child’s family are being supported. Firstly by my local officers and now with specialist officers and everyone across the Met is keeping them in our thoughts at this unimaginably difficult time.”