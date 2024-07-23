Hainault sword attack accused appears in court

Marcus Monzo spoke only to confirm his name (image from previous appearance) [Julia Quenzler]

A man has appeared in court over the alleged murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin who was attacked with a sword in Hainault in April.

Marcus Monzo, 36, is said to have slashed Daniel's neck and chest after running up behind him as the teenager walked to school.

Mr Monzo, from east London, who was remanded in custody, was not asked to enter any pleas at the Old Bailey hearing earlier.

He faces 10 charges - one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, two counts of having an offensive weapon, one count of having an article with a blade or point, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of wounding with intent.

The weapons in the charges include a “Katana sword” a “tanto Katana sword” and a kitchen knife.

All the offences were allegedly committed on 30 April 2024.

Mr Monzo appeared via a video link from Belmarsh Prison.

A trial date was set for 3 February next year.

