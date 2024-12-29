Haines City Police release video of shooting that killed 1 woman and injured another
Haines City Police release video of shooting that killed 1 woman and injured another.
Haines City Police release video of shooting that killed 1 woman and injured another.
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
Harold Luster allegedly shot his 26-year-old son in the forehead during an argument on Christmas Eve
NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released video of a fatal New York prison beating shows correctional officers repeatedly pummeling a handcuffed man, striking him in the chest with a shoe, and lifting him by the neck and dropping him.
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
The boy's identity remained unknown until 2022
Jonathan McPhee allegedly bludgeoned his wife Aileen McPhee in the head with a sledgehammer while she slept on Dec. 25
A missing 14-year-old Tennessee girl has been found safe in the Louisiana woods, where authorities say she was left by a man who had picked her up from her home after the two met online. Alexander Materne, 28, drove the girl to his home in St. Rose, Louisiana, on Dec. 23 and had sex, after which the girl disclosed her age, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Materne then brought the girl to a secluded, wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish and left her there with a tent, food and water, authorities said.
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter after demanding to know whether he was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now," according to court documents.
Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.
Hostages held in Gaza were subjected to torture, including sexual and psychological abuse, starvation, burns and medical neglect, according to a new report by the Israeli Health Ministry that will be submitted to the United Nations this week. The report is based on interviews with the medical and welfare teams which treated more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages, most of whom were released in late November 2023, in a brief truce between Israel and Hamas. Eight hostages were rescued by the Israeli military.
"Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," authorities said
The North Carolina woman, 20, is reportedly in critical but stable condition
A man in his 20s needed "significant medical treatment" in hospital after a machete attack by teens who didn't know him, Winnipeg police said.Police were called to Keenleyside Street around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 27 for the report of an assault with a weapon, police said in a news release Sunday.At the scene officers found a man in his 20s with serious upper body injuries outside of a home.Police believe the victim was leaving the residence where he was socializing, when some males from an upstair suite
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy. All but two of the 181 people aboard were killed in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters, officials said.
In an exclusive excerpt from 'Blood and the Badge,' read how former NYPD cop Louis Eppolito framed a man for a crime he didn't commit
"I sent those from home," Taylor said of the pajamas her son Trü wore in the photos
"Genealogy was a fun brain game for those with European ancestry. For nearly everyone else, it was a painful awakening to lost stories, erased histories and generations of trauma. "
The unidentified man, 67, is alive and in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE
The educator, who had more than 4 million TikTok followers, was the founder of nonprofit Footprints of Hope