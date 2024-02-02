Hair, skin, muscle – why everything gets thinner when you hit 60 and how to fight back

As we age, the cells that produce keratin, collagen and essential lipids slow down - getty

A recent dinner party with “old” friends revealed a common dilemma. Being of a certain age, we all agreed we had noticed a change in our anatomy – bits of it were thinning out. Sadly, not our posteriors or thighs or even that bewildering dangle of soft skin along our arm wings. It is far more subtle than that. “I used to have a ponytail as thick as a ship’s rope. Now it’s a limp flick of a thing,” wailed one pal. Then one of my man mates chipped in: “I was buff once. These days my biceps are shrinking quicker than an Alaskan glacier.”

It’s true. I’ve noticed a diminishing of body parts with the passing of time. Much of me is fading away. And I’m not happy about it. Who wants to stand back and watch themselves slowly become a lesser person. So, the fight is on. I am resistance weight training, I am booking an appointment at the dental hygienist and I am ditching the sugar and upping the protein in my diet. The aim is to plump, increase and maximise.

Dr Natalie Spierings, a consultant dermatologist, spends a substantial chunk of her calendar as a competitive bodybuilder. She takes muscle bulk to the extreme, with intense focus on training before the ‘cut’ (of calorie intake) to achieve her sculpted stage shape. For us mere mortals, she states: “The loss of muscle with age (sarcopenia) is a very real problem which leads to mobility, metabolic and general health problems. But with the right training and nutrition approach, anyone at any age can build muscle.”



And it’s not only our quads that can be pumped, there are enhancing solutions to most of our wasting away woes. Here, our experts tell you how to up the ante and give your weaker links a much-needed boost…

Skin

In younger skin the collagen bundles are neatly arranged, while in older skin the network becomes a bit disorganised - getty

Causes

Contrary to a “drier, more wrinkled” appearance, older facial skin actually has more water in it than younger skin, and UV damage actually thickens the skin’s cells (hyperplasia) rather than thins it. Spierings says: “The difference that ageing brings is the ability of the outer layer of the epidermis to recover once it has been damaged.

“This is down to many factors, like sun exposure, diet, smoking, genetics… But for all of us the cells that produce keratin, collagen and essential lipids, which help form a barrier on the skin, slow down. Consequently, the skin looks less plump and ‘youthful’.

“Also, in younger skin the collagen bundles are neatly arranged, while in older skin the neat network becomes a bit of a disorganised mess, resulting in decreased skin laxity. The dermis in the deeper, supportive layers of the skin, definitely thins in old age, which means the structure is compromised. Men tend to have a thicker dermis than women which may partly explain why women tend to age quicker than men.”

What you can do

Spierings recommends staying out of the sun, consistently applying factor 50-100 sunscreen with high UVA filters even in winter, quitting smoking, and exercising regularly for general health benefits. Dr Bav Shergill of the British Association of Dermatologists, suggests trying oral niacinamide (Vitamin B3). “It has been shown to reduce the rates of some types of non-melanoma skin cancer, but also reduce skin redness and uneven pigmentation,” he says. “Skin tone ends up more even and so looks younger.”

The gold star treatment

Spierings is sceptical about spending wads of cash on the latest anti-ageing product or treatment. Her advice is to regularly use a topical tretinoin cream (retinoic acid) which helps reduce fine lines and help lighten dark spots.

“The ‘retinol’ products over the counter are not efficient enough,” she adds. “In the UK, tretinoins are a prescribed medicine, so you will need to visit a dermatologist first for a consultation. But I believe these are the only creams that will make some difference.”

Dr Johanna Ward, a skin expert and author, is a big fan of Morpheus8, a micro-needling radio frequency treatment which hit the press when Judy Murray shared her positive experience a few years ago. “I work alongside the top facialist Lee Harrison, and we see amazing improvements,” she says. “Morpheus8 is a safe and controlled way to stimulate collagen and elastin, boosting the texture and appearance of the skin.

“There is a bit of down time afterwards with slight redness but our clients are normally very excited about the results. I always advise taking collagen supplements too, as they help support the process.”

Hair

Hair shedding, medically termed ‘telogen effluvium’, can occur alongside hair thinning - Penpak Ngamsathain/Moment RF

Causes

Our hair and hair follicles age, just like our skin. It is rare to see someone in their 50s and 60s with lustrous thick locks. Anything that affects the levels of your sex hormones can impact your hair, so for women, puberty, pregnancy and menopause can change the hair’s appearance. Generally, this is temporary. But there can be more significant reasons why hair starts to look and feel thinner.

Anabel Kingsley, the brand president and consultant trichologist at Philip Kingsley, explains: “Hair thinning is referred to as male or female pattern hair loss or ‘androgenic alopecia’. It is a progressive type of hair loss, whereby the follicle produces a finer, shorter hair with each new hair growth cycle, meaning that overall hair density reduces over time.

“It happens very slowly and is not always accompanied by increased hair shedding which means it can be hard to spot in the early stages. It is estimated that at least 15 per cent of the volume is lost before reduced volume becomes apparent. For this type of hair loss, the earlier you seek treatment the better to retain the hairs you have and protect the follicle against further thinning.

“Hair shedding, medically termed ‘telogen effluvium’, can occur alongside hair thinning. It is completely normal to shed around one hundred hairs per day, but if you are seeing a more than normal amount, other factors may be at play. Common causes can include weight loss, nutritional deficiencies, stress, illness, hormonal changes, and disruption to medication.

“The good news is that this type of hair loss will self-correct after the cause has been identified and resolved. If this doesn’t happen, it’s advisable to seek the advice of a trichologist who will be able to analyse blood work to pinpoint the underlying triggers.”

What you can do

Certain hair-enhancing shampoos and conditioners give fine hair the appearance of more volume. Kerastase Resistance conditioner is worth a try, or Chāmpo’s Pitta volumising collection. Hair shedding due to nutritional deficiencies can be helped with a diet rich in healthy proteins (lean meats, tofu and legumes) – remember hair is mainly made up of keratin, a type of protein. Rosemary Ferguson, a nutritionist, suggests taking biotin and zinc supplements for hair growth and strength. “Biotin aids in keratin production, while zinc helps in tissue growth and repair,” she says.

The gold star treatment

At Philip Kingsley, they recommend their density preserving scalp drops, which have been clinically proven to help slow hair loss. Charlotte Mensah, a top hairdresser and expert in afro hair, says afro-textured hair loses strength, moisture and elasticity with age. She recommends a regular scalp massage to stimulate blood flow and encourage growth. “My clients rave about my Manketti oil which we use for our massages but I also advise working it into the scalp a few nights a week at home,” she says, “I’d also suggest avoiding pressure on the scalp from braiding and hairstyles that pull, such as tight ponytails, weaves and wigs.”

For pattern hair loss, minoxidil is a topical treatment, applied as a liquid or foam. Some may see an improvement in hair growth, some may maintain their hair density, and some may just slow down the thinning. Men can also try finasteride, an oral medication, which blocks the male hormone that stops hair growth.

Nails

Using hand cream before you go to bed will add moisture - Kate Stoupas/Moment RF

Causes

As we get older, our nails become thinner, more brittle, sometimes appear yellowish, and can grow slower. Dr Bav Shergill says these disorders are mainly affected by how we treat our nails, genetics, medical conditions, and hormonal changes – oestrogen helps in the production of keratin so menopausal women might notice less healthy-looking nails. Also, with age, there can be a decrease in growth due to a reduction in collagen, cell turnover and blood circulation.

What you can do

Always wear rubber gloves when dealing with drying detergents, and protect your nails from UV rays. Like skin, nails can be damaged by exposure to strong sunlight, so apply a high factor sunscreen to your hands and nails. Using hand cream before you go to bed will add moisture, while Shergill says you can optimise your nail health by taking supplements such as calcium, selenium and zinc. “Include in your diet biotin-rich (one of the B vitamins) foods, like eggs, almonds, and whole grains which help promote nail strength,” says Ferguson. Iron, found in red meat and spinach, prevents brittleness. Calcium, in dairy products and green leafy vegetables, is vital for nail hardness.”

The gold star treatment

NailsInc recommend their Glow and Grow treatment. Infused with hyaluronic acid and moisturising raspberry extract, it aids growth. Their Gimme Strength Base Coat adds a protective layer, while Get Hard Nail Treatment contains high levels of rich active oils to help restore the nail.

Muscles

If you find it hard to meet your protein needs through food alone, try taking a supplement containing leucine - getty

Causes

Emily Servante, a personal training education manager at PureGym, says: “Protein is important in our diet as it gives us amino acids, our essential building blocks. When we age, the body becomes less responsive to the beneficial effects of dietary protein which impacts the maintenance of muscle mass and function (anabolic resistance). Both men and women tend to get more sedentary as they age, plus they undergo hormonal shifts. In men, a gradual decline in testosterone levels tends to begin around the age of 30, which can lead to decreases in muscle mass. For women, oestrogen influences their loss in muscle mass. Regular physical activity, especially exercise like resistance training, helps to stimulate muscle growth and maintenance.”

What you can do

Aim to eat a hand-sized portion of lean protein (fish, chicken, or vegetarian alternatives like beans and lentils) with every meal. Commit to resistance training three to four times a week. Servante adds: “Not only is resistance training effective for slowing down the effects of ageing, it can actually reverse it.

“Using weights fosters muscle growth as well as improving cardiovascular health, blood pressure, inflammation, glucose levels and skin tone on the body. It is important to push yourself to reap the real benefits. The exercises should feel challenging. If you’re uncertain about where to start, the guidance of a personal trainer can be immensely beneficial, creating a tailored training plan to help maintain and build muscles.”

The gold start treatment

If you find it hard to meet your protein needs through food alone, try taking a supplement containing leucine (an amino acid for protein synthesis) to support muscle health.

Tooth enamel

It is very typical for aged teeth to look less than perfect - getty

Causes

After decades of wear and tear, grinding, smoking, acidic food and drink, and poor dental hygiene, it is very typical for aged teeth to look less than perfect. Our enamel thins and becomes more transparent, showing the underlying dentine which has a yellowish appearance. It is also more prone to sensitivity, chipping and decay.

What you can do

Dr Rhona Eskander, a dental expert and the founder of the Chelsea Dental Clinic says: “Brush twice a day for two minutes each time, clean the teeth and along the gum line but be gentle. Over brushing can wear down enamel. Floss daily too. Some toothpastes are marketed as enamel-repairing. These typically contain ingredients like calcium phosphate or fluoride, which can help strengthen enamel. However, they don’t ‘rebuild’ enamel in the traditional sense but can aid in remineralisation.

“Pärla Pro is a toothpaste tablet which contains hydroxyapatite. This forms the building blocks of enamel and can help anti-age the teeth and strengthen enamel.”

Eskander also advises being cautious with teeth whitening to avoid teeth sensitivity and further damage. “Always consult your dentist before starting any whitening treatment, and limit the frequency and exposure to bleaching products.”

The gold star treatment

Eskander endorses regular visits to your dentist and regular expert cleaning. Professional fluoride treatments can significantly strengthen enamel, while sealants can provide a protective layer over the teeth. “If teeth have become particularly discoloured or chipped, there is the option of dental veneers,” she says.

It may also be worth elevating your choice of toothbrush. Electric ones tend to ensure a better cleaning technique. The Oral-B iO is reported to remove 100 per cent more plaque than a manual toothbrush.