Hairy Bikers Christmas special has viewers in tears as Dave Myers back on his bike

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas moved viewers to tears. (BBC)

What did you miss?

The Hairy Bikers had viewers in tears with their moving Christmas special. The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas included the moment Dave Myers got back on a motorcycle for the first time after undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Myers 66, and Si King, 57, were back on the road together for the festive special, as they worked to creates a Christmas banquet the doctors and nurses who had treated Myers, as well as his family and friends. Fans of the TV chef were overwhelmed with emotion as they watched the Hairy Bikers reunited and able to share their love of food once again.

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas showed Dave Myers back on his bike again after cancer treatment. (BBC)

What, how, and why?

Myers revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The aggressive chemotherapy he underwent to combat the disease not only meant he had to learn to walk again but also made him lose his appetite. The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas saw the chef, accompanied by best friend King, riding a motorcycle for the first time since his cancer treatment.

A somewhat frail looking Myers was shown looking nervous but excited as he sat on a new bike for the first time. He said: "It's been a while since I've been on a bike, I've missed it, by God I've missed it. Isn't it a beautiful looking bike?"

Wife Lil revealed: "When he told me he wanted to go and visit a bike shop I said 'Yes, I've got my man back!' Knowing that he had the ambition to get back on the bike, after the effects of chemo, after the neuropathy and he felt he couldn't walk for a few moths, the zest for life was there. Fabulous. It was like a miracle has happened because it was soemthing we thought he would never do again."

Myers said after riding: "I feel like a hysterical teenager again. I've got to phone Kingy, I know he's going to be so chuffed. That means we can go biking together again. I never thought I'd be able to feel the wind in my moustache again."

Story continues

The Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King were back on the road together for the festive special. (BBC Screengrab)

King said: "I looked at the video of him riding away from his house - it was so joyous. I was jumping for joy, to see my best mate doing what he loves."

Viewers were moved to tears by the emotional scenes. One wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: "Oh my goodness. So emotional, but so good to see Dave looking so well and back on his bike with Si. #hairybikers" Another said: "Absolutely joyous to see Dave looking so well #Hairybikers Lovely to see the deep friendship between them both. Inspiring and thought provoking." And another posted: "Highly emotional story watching Dave of the hairy bikers and his cancer story glad to see he's making a good recovery long may it continue." One viewer confessed: "#hairybikers making me blub 15 minutes in…" And another said: "I watched the #HairyBikers Christmas programme this evening and am fully choked up by it. What a celebration of life, what a beautiful testament to friendship. I'm glad Dave's still here to make a lovely programme like that."

The Hairy Bikers cooked the dish that helped Dave Myers fall back in love with food. (BBC)

What else happened on The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas

Myers also shared the journey of regaining his love of food, after chemotherapy had affected his taste buds and caused him to lose his appetite. After cooking a stir fried noodle dish together, with zingy flavours of lime and tangerine juice, the pair tucked in to a hearty bowl of the dish.

Myers said: "That was a very dark time. I can honestly say that this was one of the dishes that got me back into eating again." King's voice started to break as he told him: "Well, I'm glad you've got your tastebuds back," and they shared a hug and a kiss on the cheek as they wished one another a Merry Christmas.

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Hairy Bikers

Watch: The Hairy Bikers reminisce on their most intimate moments