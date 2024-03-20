Hairy Bikers viewers left ‘broken’ as emotional final episode airs after Dave Myers death

Viewers were left emotional after the last episode of Hairy Bikers Go West aired on Tuesday night following the death of Dave Myers last month.

Myers passed away aged 66 in late February, less than two years after disclosing his cancer diagnosis.

His co-star Si King announced his death, revealing that he was by his side during his final moments.

Their seven-part series had already been filmed prior to his passing and the BBC decided to continue to air the series in tribute to the late star.

During the final episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West, fans watched the pair enjoying one last meal together with Myers revealing how he had been undergoing chemotherapy throughout the 650-mile road trip along Britain’s west coast.

“You know, I've had chemotherapy all the time we've been filming,” he shared. “It hasn't been easy, but we've got there, you know. And it's just a wonderful feeling. Being here today with you, you know, I longed for this.

(BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

"It's a dream come true, Kingy. Who knows what the future holds? But for the moment I'm living in the present, and it's pretty fine, I tell you.

“I’ve had a blast, lovely landscape, new friends and great food. And the two of us back together, doing what we do best.

“The west really will be a trip to remember. It has been amazing, love you.”

Welling up, King said he was “lost for words”, adding: “It’s quite remarkable what he’s done.”

He praised his co-star, adding: “This is a pay-off to your hard work, to your will, to your effort.”

In an emotional final scene of the series, the two cooks embraced one another and after the credits a tribute was shown to Myers, which read: “In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers, 1957-2022”.

In response to the episode airing on BBC Two, fans took to social media to share that they were “broken” by the finale.

One viewer commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’m now broken for a while #HairyBikersGoWest, what a special relationship they had, full of love, empathy, support and all things good.”

“Last ever Hairy Bikers Go West and the last two minutes or so really moved me especially when Si King was lost for words re his best mate Dave Myers who gave out positive uplifting vibes,” another penned.

“Dave what a man.”