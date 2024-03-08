Hairy creature — covered in babies — found at campsite in Thailand. It’s a new species

Near a campsite in Thailand, a hairy creature with brown pincers lurked under a rock. It was likely waiting for prey but what approached was something else entirely.

Scientists found the eight-eyed creature — and discovered a new species.

Researchers made the discovery while surveying local wildlife at Kaeng Krachan National Park during a November 2022 visit, according to a study published March 6 in the peer-reviewed journal ZooKeys.

While there, researchers found four tiny scorpions that didn’t match any known records, the study said. They took a closer look and realized they’d discovered a new species: Scorpiops (Euscorpiops) krachan, or the Kaeng Krachan scorpion.

Kaeng Krachan scorpions are considered “very small,” reaching just over 1 inch in length, the study said. They have “brownish” bodies covered in hairs, as well as eight yellow legs and eight eyes.

A photo shows a Kaeng Krachan scorpion with several golden-colored babies on its back and under its legs.

A Scorpiops (Euscorpiops) krachan, or Kaeng Krachan scorpion, with several babies.

Discover more new species

Thousands of new species are found each year. Here are three of our most eye-catching stories from the past week.

→ Large 'cryptic' creature found lurking under bridge in Ecuador. It's a new species

→ 'Long'-tailed creature — with unique snout — found on Angola farm. It's a new species

→Pregnant creature — with 'light orange' bumps on its skin — is a new species. See it

Kaeng Krachan scorpions were found under rocks at a campsite, researchers said. The area is a mountainous rainforest.

Other scorpions of the Scorpiops genus hunt through “ambush or sit-and-wait type of foraging,” the study said. The new species is believed to use the same tactics.

Researchers said they named the new species after the Kaeng Krachan National Park where the species was discovered and the only area where it has been found so far.

Kaeng Krachan National Park is in Phetchaburi province, a region along the Thailand-Myanmar border, and about 120 miles southwest of Bangkok.

Story continues

The new species was identified by its body shape, size, pincers and other subtle physical features, the study said. Researchers did not provide a DNA analysis of the new species.

The research team included Wasin Nawanetiwong, Ondřej Košulič, Natapot Warrit, Wilson Lourenço and Eric Ythier.

‘Long’-tailed creature — with ‘large’ red eyes — found on island. It’s a new species

Large ‘dragon’-like creature — able to change color — discovered as new species

‘Dwarf’-like creature found lurking on mountain in Venezuela. It’s a new species