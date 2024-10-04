Haiti gang attack leaves at least 70 dead

Rob Corp - BBC News
·2 min read
People could be seen fleeing the violence on motorbikes and on foot
People could be seen fleeing the violence on motorbikes and on foot [AP]

At least 70 people including children have been killed after an armed gang attacked a small town in Haiti.

Sixteen people were seriously injured, according to the UN, as Gran Grif gang members rampaged through Pont-Sondé in the central Artibonite region about 71km (44 miles) north-west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Video footage shows groups of people fleeing the violence on motorbikes and on foot. A government prosecutor described the attack as "a massacre", reported the Associated Press.

Armed gangs have taken control of large parts of Haiti and a UN-backed policing mission, led by officers from Kenya, began in June in an attempt to wrest back control.

Kenyan police officers patrol in Haiti
Up to 1,000 Kenyan police officers are due to be part of the multi-national police taskforce [Reuters]

Gang members reportedly "set fire to at least 45 houses and 34 vehicles", the UN has said.

Gran Grif is said to be one of the most violent of Haiti's gangs. In January 2023 its members were accused of attacking a police station near Pont-Sondé and killing six officers. It is also blamed for forcing the closure of a hospital serving more than 700,000 people.

The gang has about 100 members and has been accused of crimes including murder, rape, robberies and kidnappings, according to a UN report cited by AP. Both its founder and current leader are subject to US sanctions.

Thursday's gang rampage comes almost a month after the Haitian authorities expanded a state of emergency to cover the whole of the country.

Prime Minister Garry Conille has vowed to crack down on the gangs, with the UN saying a "robust use of force" is needed.

It has approved the policing mission made up of 2,500 officers from various countries - including 1,000 pledged by Kenya.

Their deployment has been authorised for one year, with a review to be held after nine months.

