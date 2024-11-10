Haiti governing council to replace PM in amid ongoing turmoil

Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille speaks to the press on his return to Port-au-Prince, July 6, 2024, after travelling to the US and meeting with the UN Security Council.

Haiti's transitional council moves to oust Prime Minister Garry Conille after five months, naming businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime as his replacement, according to an official bulletin seen Sunday. The nine-member council agreed by consensus on November 8, as the political crisis threatens further turmoil in the Caribbean nation.

Haiti's transitional council has moved to replace Prime Minister Garry Conille, according to an official gazette bulletin seen Sunday by AFP, as a power struggle threatens to plunge the crisis-wracked nation into fresh chaos.

The nine-member council's decision, dated for publication on Monday November 11, seeks to push out Conille after just five months in office and replace him with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime.

The bulletin says the council agreed by consensus on November 8 to remove Conille, a former UN official and academic tapped in May to lead the struggling Caribbean nation as it confronts soaring, long-standing political instability.

Conille, 58, has sent a letter to the transitional council asking for the decision not to be officially published, according to a copy obtained by AFP.

The two sides have been locked in a power struggle for weeks, with the council wanting to change the ministers of justice, finance, defense and health against the prime minister's wishes, according to the Miami Herald.

And Conille sent the council a letter this week seeking the resignation of three of its members accused of corruption.

It was not immediately clear if the council -- whose members represent various political and civil society groups -- even has the power to dismiss Conille.

(AFP)



