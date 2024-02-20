Haiti judge indicts assassinated president's widow
Sarah Ferguson took to social media to share an emotional message with her followers following her cancer diagnosis. See photo.
Chynna Phillips says her late father John Phillips had a difficult conversation with her the night before she married Billy Baldwin in 1995
The Supreme Court rejected appeals from Sidney Powell and other Trump allies sanctioned for frivolous challenges to Biden's 2020 victory in Michigan.
Prince William made a revelation about his wife Kate Middleton whilst attending the BAFTAs on Sunday. See what he said here…
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
Shawn Crowley said, “We’re watching, we’re listening,” to the former president following his latest outburst about her client.
NurPhoto/Getty ImagesThe Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine last year by flying a military Mi-8 helicopter across the shared border has been found dead in Spain—months after the government he abandoned swore it would seek revenge. Maksim Kuzminov briefly captured the world’s attention last summer when it initially seemed as if his chopper had simply disappeared, only for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate to reveal that it had secretly been plotting his defection f
Trump’s rage at Snoop Dogg created “chaos” in his administration’s last moments — and nearly killed clemency for Harry-O
Some online users misled their followers with posts that did not tell the full story of Trump's February 2024 visit to the Philadelphia convention.
Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesA bankruptcy judge ruled on Tuesday that to appeal the $148 million ruling in his recent defamation case, Rudy Giuliani must acquire third-party funding that’s approved by the court.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane issued an order ruling that Giuliani’s financial situation is so precarious, that the fees required to appeal the verdict can’t come from Giuliani’s assets.“Any fees and expenses incurred by the Debtor and his advisors in the Freeman Litigation in connection wi
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
And feasting on croissants in Paris.
Ecuador’s prison system has turned into the headquarters for criminal groups that have amassed foot soldiers and influence across the country, say experts. In less than a decade, organized crime has turned the relatively peaceful country into one of the most dangerous places in Latin America.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump, who drew criticism as U.S. president for his praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, on Monday made his first public comment on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a social media post that cast no blame but alluded to his own legal woes. "The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination wrote on his Truth Social platform, appearing to link the death to his own political troubles. It was not clear what similarities Trump was trying to draw with Russia's most prominent opposition leader.
The star soaked up some sun with her pals in newly shared pics and videos!
The June 14, 2023 incident left 21-year-old Eva Liu dead and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang injured
The following contains spoilers from the Feb. 19 episode of CBS’ NCIS. We at long last have a 10-20 on one Leroy Jethro Gibbs, more than two years after Mark Harmon’s character was last seen on NCIS. Harmon remains an executive producer on CBS‘ NCIS, but he has not appeared on-camera since early Season 19, when Gibbs …
UPDATE, 8:30 PM: After a very brief turn in Charles Manson’s old prison, Danny Masterson has another new home behind bars. Serving out the opening months of a 30-year sentence, the convicted rapist has been moved to the cushier digs of California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. Unlike the harsher conditions and even harsher residents …
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyFirst came the internal grumbling about Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.Then came McDaniel’s decision to step down from her post at the end of February as she lost the support of Donald Trump.After that came Trump’s move to put forward a slate of loyalists to take over the party’s top spots—including an election-denying state party chair, a Trump campaign senior adviser, and the former president’s o
ReutersThe widow of Putin foe Alexei Navalny was temporarily booted from X shortly after using the platform to vow to continue her husband’s fight against Vladimir Putin. Yulia Navalnaya shared her first post on the platform Monday, and less than 24 hours later her account had been suspended for supposedly “violating the X rules.” Her account appeared to have been reinstated a short time later, with the platform saying it had been taken offline as the result of a simple error. “Our platform’s de