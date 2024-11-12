Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges and a new prime minister is sworn in

Evens Sanon And Megan Janetsky
·4 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s international airport shut down on Monday after gangs opened fire at a commercial flight landing in Port-Au-Prince, prompting some airlines to temporarily suspend operations as the country swore in a new interim prime minister who promised to restore peace.

The Spirit Airlines flight headed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Port-Au-Prince was just hundreds of feet from landing in Haiti's capital when gangs shot at the plane striking a flight attendant, who suffered minor injuries, according to the airline, the U.S. Embassy and flight tracking data. The flight was diverted and landed in the Dominican Republic.

Photos and videos obtained by The Associated Press show bullet holes dotting the interior of a plane.

The shooting appeared to be part of what the U.S. Embassy called “gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.” Spirit, JetBlue and American Airlines said Monday they were canceling flights to and from Haiti.

In other parts of Haiti’s capital, firefights between gangs and police broke out. Rounds of gunfire echoed through the streets as heavily armed officers ducked behind walls and civilians ran in terror. In other upper class areas, gangs set fire to homes. Schools closed as panic spread in a number of areas.

The turmoil comes a day after a council meant to reestablish democratic order in the Caribbean nation fired the interim prime minister Garry Conille, replacing him with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. The council has been marked by infighting and three members were recently accused of corruption.

As he was sworn in, Fils-Aimé said his top priorities were to restore peace to the crisis-stricken nation and hold elections, which haven’t been held in Haiti since 2016.

“There is a lot to be done to bring back hope" he said before a room of suit-clad diplomats and security officials. “I'm deeply sorry for the people ... that have been victimized, forced to leave everything they own.”

The country has seen weeks of political chaos, which observers warned could result in even more violence in a place where bloodshed has become the new normal. The country's slate of gangs have long capitalized on political turmoil to make power grabs, shutting down airports, shipping ports and stirring chaos.

The United Nations estimates that gangs control 85% of the capital of Port-au-Prince, while a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to quell gang violence struggles with a lack of funding and personnel, prompting calls for a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

Louis-Henri Mars, executive director of Lakou Lapè, an organization working on peace building in violent areas of Haiti, said the political fighting has "allowed the gangs to have more freedom to attack more neighborhoods in the city and expand their control of Port-au-Prince. Civilians, he fears, will suffer the consequences.

“There will be more lives lost, more internal displacement, and more hunger in a country where half the population is on the brink of starvation,” he said.

The transitional council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet with the hope that it would help quell violence, which exploded after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021.

The council was meant to pave the way to democratic elections. Gangs have capitalized on that power vacuum to make their own power grabs.

But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting, and has long been at odds with Conille, the interim prime minister they hand picked six months ago, who they fired yesterday.

Organizations including the Organization of American States tried and failed last week to mediate disagreements in an attempt to save the fragile transition.

On Monday, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujaric urged all involved in Haiti's democratic transition “to work constructively together," although he stopped short of offering an opinion on the move to oust Conille.

"Overcoming their differences and putting the country first remains critical," he said. "What is important is that Haitian political leaders put the interests of Haiti first and foremost.”

——

Associated Press reporter David Koenig contributed to this report from Dallas and Pierre-Richard Luxama, contributed from Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

——-

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Evens Sanon And Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Haiti warlord ‘Barbecue’ calls for uprising after PM ousted

    Haiti’s most powerful warlord has called for an escalation in the gang violence against the interim government after it moved to oust the prime minister.

  • Firefights break out in Haiti's capital amid democratic turmoil after prime minister replaced

    Shootouts broke out between police and gangs in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on Monday, the same day a new interim prime minister was expected to take over the country. The turmoil comes a day after a council meant to reestablish democratic order in the Caribbean nation fired the interim prime minister Garry Conille, replacing him with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

  • Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s main airport temporarily shut down Monday as gangs attempted to seize control, the U.S. embassy reported, the same day a new interim prime minister was expected to take over the direction of a country facing a surge of violence.

  • Haiti swears in new PM as gang violence briefly shuts down international airport

    Haiti swore in new prime minister, businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, on Monday as firefights between gangs and police broke out in Port-Au-Prince and gangs opened fire at a airplane, causing the international airport to temporarily shut down. Haiti’s international airport shut down temporarily on Monday after gangs opened fire at a Spirit Airlines flight landing in Port-Au-Prince, the U.S. State Department and the airline said. The latest violence came as a new prime minister was sworn in.The f

  • Dutch tram set on fire while tensions are high after violence targeting Israeli fans

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire in Amsterdam on Monday, police said, while the city is facing tensions following violence last week targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • 'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court

    Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Gallego defeats Lake in Arizona Senate race

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is projected to beat Republican Kari Lake in a consequential race for a seat in the Senate, dealing the former local news anchor her second straight electoral loss, according to Decision Desk HQ. Gallego, who has served in the House for nearly a decade representing a Phoenix-based seat, will succeed outgoing…

  • Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece

    What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • Americans looking to move abroad after Trump's win flood Google

    Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively.

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • John Oliver Exposes Trump’s Likely Cabinet: ‘Oops! All A**holes’

    Talk of who will fill President-elect Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet has already inspired rampant speculation, and a chart of potential picks from CNN revealed “a deep bench of idiots, freaks and wannabe tough guys,” according to John Oliver. “That chart f---ing sucks,” The Last Week Tonight host said Sunday. “It looks like a ‘choose your fighter’ screen where the only thing they’re fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny p

  • Melania Trump Is Expected to Snub White House Visit With Jill Biden

    Melania Trump is snubbing Jill Biden by skipping a traditional tea with the first lady, the Daily Mail reports. The once-and-future first lady is reportedly declining the Bidens’ invitation to join Donald Trump when he meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. CNN confirmed the report, citing sources who explained that she has a scheduling conflict related to her new memoir and that the decision is not yet final. The outlet added that Melania‘s move is a marker of her auton

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Americans Didn’t Vote for What Donald Trump Is About to Give Them

    For 40 years, Republicans have mixed populist rhetoric with plutocratic policies. Maybe this time, Americans will finally get wise to the con

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes could fuel a new era of inflation in the US.