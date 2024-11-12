New Haiti PM vows 'transparent' elections amid worsening violence

Updated

STORY: :: November 11, 2024

:: Port-au-Prince, Haiti

:: Haiti's new prime minister vows to

stem violence and hold 'transparent' elections

:: Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, Haitian prime minister

“Transparency and good governance in the management of public affairs will be a priority for my government. We will work towards social cohesion, a necessary condition for the restoration of the state and the holding of inclusive, transparent and democratic elections. Only this will grant the state legitimate and constitutional authority."

"The country is going through extremely difficult times and, as I said earlier at the Villa d'Accueil, alone. One alone cannot solve this country's problem, and I don't intend to do it alone. All the nation's vital forces must work together."

:: Previous Haitian PM Garry Conille lasted just six months in office

The shakeup is the latest blow to political stability in the country, which has been wracked with worsening violence. Armed gangs have gained control of most of capital Port-au-Prince and expanded to nearby regions, fueling hunger and forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes.

After a ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Didier said transparency and good governance will be a priority for his government and pledged that "inclusive, transparent, and democratic elections" will be held in the country.

Later he toasted with officials after adding the country's "vital forces" must come together to solve Haiti's problems.

