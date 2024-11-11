Haiti swears in new PM as gang violence briefly shuts down international airport

NEWS WIRES
·2 min read
A screenshot showing Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a Haitian businessman who was sworn in as the country's prime minister on November 11, 2024.

Haiti swore in new prime minister, businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, on Monday as firefights between gangs and police broke out in Port-Au-Prince and gangs opened fire at a airplane, causing the international airport to temporarily shut down.

Haiti’s international airport shut down temporarily on Monday after gangs opened fire at a Spirit Airlines flight landing in Port-Au-Prince, the U.S. State Department and the airline said. The latest violence came as a new prime minister was sworn in.

The flight, headed from Fort Lauderdale to Port-Au-Prince, was hit multiple times by gunfire as it was set to land in Haiti’s capital, striking a flight attendant, who suffered minor injuries. Photos and videos obtained by The Associated Press show bullet holes dotting the interior of a plane.

The flight was diverted and landed in the Dominican Republic, according to Spirit Airlines. It appeared to be part of what the U.S. Embassy called “gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.”

In other parts of Haiti’s capital, firefights between gangs and police broke out. Rounds of gunfire echoed through the streets as heavily armed officers ducking behind walls and civilians ran in terror. In other upper class areas, gangs set fire to homes. Schools closed as panic spread in a number of areas.

On Monday, suit-clad diplomats and security officials flocked to the swearing in ceremony, set to take place in the afternoon.

(AP)


