Haiti welcomes new prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, after council ousts Conille

Jacqueline Charles
·6 min read

Haiti’s ruling presidential council welcomed a new prime minister, entrepreneur Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, on Monday after ousting the current executive, longtime United Nations civil servant Garry Conille, after less than six months in office.

The shakeup in the country’s months-old political transition came after weeks of tensions between Conille — who did not attend the swearing-in ceremony for his replacement and was stripped of most of his security detail — and the nine-member Transitional Presidential Council.

After hailing the creation of the nine-member ruling council and Conille’s installation in May with a new cabinet, the Biden administration and others in the international community remained silent as council members moved to oust Conille.

Despite protests from some of the sectors represented on the council that firing Conille would be illegal and the equivalent of a coup, council members moved ahead with the dismisal. On Sunday an executive order naming Fils-Aimé as Conille’s replacement leaked to the media.

On Monday, as the sound of automatic gunfire blanketed some Port-au-Prince neighborhoods and major U.S. carriers suspended flights after a Spirit Airlines flight was shot at, Fils-Aimé, 52, took over the reins of leadership. In an emotional speech, he called for unity among Haitians to confront the country’s myriad challenges and pledged his energy, competence and patriotism to the transition.

A former candidate for the Haitian Senate and chamber of commerce president, Fils-Aimé listed restoring security throughout the country as a top priority, along with elections. He is aware, he said, of the huge responsibility bestowed on him and the exceptional context in which he’s being asked to lead.

“I have a special thought for all of the victims of the criminal acts of bandits who continue to sow sadness and mourning amid the population,” Fils-Aimé said. “Women, young girls have been raped and have no choice but to leave their homes.... We cannot close our eyes to the mothers and children who flee, leaving all they have built … and can’t even send their children to school today.”

What is happening in Haiti, he said, naming neighborhoods where gangs in recent weeks have massacred residents, “is not acceptable.”

The United Nations Human Rights Office, which previously said that some 4,900 Haitians had been killed by gang violence between January and September of this year, saiid Monday the actual death toll is 3,893 killed and 1,802 injured.

Members of the foreign diplomatic corps. in Haiti attend Monday’s ceremony welcoming new Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé after Transitional Presidential Council fired Prime Minister fired Garry Conille after less than six months.
Members of the foreign diplomatic corps. in Haiti attend Monday’s ceremony welcoming new Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé after Transitional Presidential Council fired Prime Minister fired Garry Conille after less than six months.

Virginia Gamba, a special U.N. representative, said in a statement Monday that children are at the heart of the crisis in Haiti and particularly vulnerable to armed gangs. Her office estimates that between a third and a half of armed gang members are children under the age of 18.

She added that the increase in sexual violence against children is deeply alarming, with verified U.N. figures showing an increase from 41 cases last year to over 400 in 2024.

“Ms. Gamba urges all parties in Haiti to do everything they can to prevent grave violations against children,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said. “She also calls on gangs to immediately release children fom their ranks and hand them over to civilian child-protection groups.”

Organizing elections

Fils-Aimé said his government’s other top priority will be “to organize elections that are not contested.”

“We are all Haitians and we all have to come together,” he said. “Everybody will take their responsibility in the country.”

The son of a well-known activist, Alix “Boulon” Fils-Aimé, who was involved in efforts to disarm gangs as a member of late President René Prévals private cabinet, the younger Fils-Aimé and the presidential council face significant challenges.

Though Washington did not weigh in on the council’s push to remove Conille, they remain steadfast in their push that the council must respect the timetable for a new president to take office by Feb. 7, 2026.

The Biden administation also seeks a resolution to ongoing corruption allegations involving three members of the council who are under criminal investigation over a bank bribery scandal and so far have refused to step down.

Monday’s ceremony took place in the presence of several members of the foreign diplomatic corps, as well as most members of Conille’s outgoing cabinet.

“This is a temporary victory. Nothing has been solved in terms of the massive problems facing the country,” Robert Fatton, a Haiti-born political scientist, said about the transfer of power. “The security situation is precarious at best, the economy is collapsing, the humanitarian crisis is alarming, and organizing elections as well as a referendum on a new constitution within a year is unlikely. Given all these problems the question is whether the [presidential council] will remain united for long. It looks like an unending crisis, but let us hope for a miracle.”

Council head Leslie Voltaire, who led the charge to oust Conille, defended the transfer of power, saying it was necessary to save the political transition. The country, he said , is threatened with collapse and its institutions almost completely paralyzed.

“It is now [time] to correct what must be corrected so that we do not lose this transition,” he said. “We opted for changes at the government level based on the experience of the last months. There were only difficulties and obstacles.”

He saluted Conille’s “courage and determination,” adding that Haiti had “laid interesting foundations that will allow the new prime minister to move forward with the projects of the transition.”

Up until Sunday, Conille was still fighting his ouster, which he described as illegal. In a public letter, he said neither the Haitian Constitution nor the April 3 political agreement that established the transition allows the council “to unilaterally terminate the functions of the prime minister.”

Conille’s position is shared by several political parties, which took to the radio and labeled his ouster “a coup d’etat.”

Liné Balthazar, the head of the Haitian Tèt Kale Party, told the Miami Herald that “the way they fired Mr. Conille and replaced him doesn’t respect anything in the April 3 political accord or the constitution.... They don’t respect any rules and they do not respect the law.”

The party’s representative on the council, former Sen. Edgard Leblanc Fils, was the only one among the nine members who did not agree to firing Conille.

Balthazar said that although the council members were recommended by political parties and civic groups, they have broken with their respective sectors and today “are deciding for themselves.”

“The decisions they are taking are not necessarily to the benefit of the public,” he said. “The people don’t feel like what’s happening here is in their interest. They do not have security, there is no public security, no food security. We are practically at a point at which something could explode at any moment.”

Latest Stories

  • Musk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago

    After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • Gallego defeats Lake in Arizona Senate race

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is projected to beat Republican Kari Lake in a consequential race for a seat in the Senate, dealing the former local news anchor her second straight electoral loss, according to Decision Desk HQ. Gallego, who has served in the House for nearly a decade representing a Phoenix-based seat, will succeed outgoing…

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece

    What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • Americans looking to move abroad after Trump's win flood Google

    Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively.

  • John Oliver Exposes Trump’s Likely Cabinet: ‘Oops! All A**holes’

    Talk of who will fill President-elect Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet has already inspired rampant speculation, and a chart of potential picks from CNN revealed “a deep bench of idiots, freaks and wannabe tough guys,” according to John Oliver. “That chart f---ing sucks,” The Last Week Tonight host said Sunday. “It looks like a ‘choose your fighter’ screen where the only thing they’re fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny p

  • Melania Trump Is Expected to Snub White House Visit With Jill Biden

    Melania Trump is snubbing Jill Biden by skipping a traditional tea with the first lady, the Daily Mail reports. The once-and-future first lady is reportedly declining the Bidens’ invitation to join Donald Trump when he meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. CNN confirmed the report, citing sources who explained that she has a scheduling conflict related to her new memoir and that the decision is not yet final. The outlet added that Melania‘s move is a marker of her auton

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Americans Didn’t Vote for What Donald Trump Is About to Give Them

    For 40 years, Republicans have mixed populist rhetoric with plutocratic policies. Maybe this time, Americans will finally get wise to the con

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes could fuel a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Ukraine says it intercepts radio communications from North Korean soldiers in Russia

    Ukraine's military intelligence has intercepted what it claims are radio communications between North Korean soldiers in Russia, amid media reports of a massive troop buildup ahead of an attack in the Kursk region.

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • Social Media Users Not Thrilled Trump Is Giving Stephen Miller So Much Power

    Some people noticed the immigration hardliner's quotes echo comments made by Nazi leaders in the 1930s.

  • Opinion - Latino men just didn’t want a woman president

    No, it wasn’t “the Economy, stupid.” Speaking as a Black man born into a Spanish-speaking family, let me tell you what last week’s election was really about. It was about millions of men — many with my Latino immigrant background, some with my skin color — who don’t want any woman, especially a woman of…

  • Republicans quickly battle to replace Stefanik in House GOP leadership

    Republicans began scrambling to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as House GOP conference chair almost immediately after news broke that President-elect Trump had picked her to serve at the United Nations, with multiple contenders stepping into the race. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), the House GOP conference secretary, told The Hill she is running for Stefanik’s old…