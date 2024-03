CBC

RCMP are urging people in Millbrook, N.S., to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows because of "dangerous people with firearm" in the community. In the emergency alert sent out at 5 p.m. on Saturday, police advised those in the area not to pick up hitchhikers or disclose their locations and to remain in a secure place.The First Nations reserve is located near Truro in central Nova Scotia.RCMP spokesperson Brianna LeBlanc said it's unclear how many people police are looking for.She sa