Hal Rogers hospitalized after car crash, said to be in good condition

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers has been hospitalized and is said to be in good condition after being involved in a car crash in the Washington, D.C., area.

A statement posted to the congressman’s website said the collision happened after votes had concluded Wednesday evening.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan, attending physician for Congress, said in the statement that Rogers was admitted to the hospital for observation.

“He is in good condition and his doctors are working closely with him,” said Monahan, who is also monitoring Rogers’ health.

“I’m thankful for the first responders and medical team who have thoroughly cared for me,” Rogers said in a statement Friday night. “I’m avidly following doctor’s orders, while also working with my staff to ensure serving the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky remain the first priority.”

Rogers, 86, who serves as chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice and Science, said his “legislative staff is also working closely with House leadership and the House Appropriations Committee in preparation for upcoming fiscal deadlines.”

Rogers, a Republican, is Kentucky’s longest-serving congressional representative and is the longest-serving member in the House of Representatives. He’s represented the 5th District since 1981.

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari said in a tweet Friday night that he had spoken to Rogers Friday “and he sounded great.”

“He only wanted to talk about our team and tomorrow’s game,” Calipari wrote on the social media platform X. “He’s banged up but doing good. Let’s send out those BBN prayers to one of the all-time great Kentucky servants!!”