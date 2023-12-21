Haldimand teens land on naughty list after alleged cookie theft

Police in Haldimand County are reminding residents only Santa Claus is authorized to remove cookies from private property after three masked teens allegedly took cookies and chocolate from a Hagersville elementary school.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the three teens found an unlocked door and stole into the school on Parkview Drive late Sunday or early Monday.

Before they could raid the milk fridge, the bandana-clad trio triggered an alarm and were spotted by a security officer, prompting a hasty exit with their sugary plunder.

Police continue to investigate and “will be reviewing security surveillance footage to identify those responsible,” Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a media release.

