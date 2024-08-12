Haley Joel Osment Thinks Kendrick Lamar Swapping His Name for Joel Osteen in Drake Diss Track Was 'Intentional'

“Kendrick’s too precise to just make a mistake like that, I think,” Osment said of the 'Euphoria' lyric referencing his movies and pastor Joel Osteen's name

Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty Kendrick Lamar, Haley Joel Osment and Joel Osteen

Haley Joel Osment is giving his two cents on Kendrick Lamar potentially mixing him up with a celebrity pastor in his song “Euphoria.”

At the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Blink Twice, Osment, 36, revealed that he has heard the Drake diss track — and thinks Lamar’s use of Joel Osteen’s name rather than his own was intentional.

When asked whether he’d been following the ongoing feud between Drake and Lamar, the Sixth Sense alum told the Associated Press that he had been — “just a little bit.” Or rather, “it’s in my text inbox,” he added.

Haley Joel Osment doesn't think Kendrick Lamar made a mistake in the Drake diss song "Euphoria," which conflated his name with the pastor Joel Osteen. The star of "The Sixth Sense" and "A.I." appears next in "Blink Twice." pic.twitter.com/icVaZjEDYE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 11, 2024

In “Euphoria,” Lamar name drops Osment and Osteen. Sort of. "Am I battlin' ghost or AI? N---- feelin' like Joel Osteen,” he raps on the track. “Funny, he was in a film called A.I. / And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him.”

Listeners were confused, as neither A.I. Artificial Intelligence or Sixth Sense features Osteen, a 61-year-old televangelist. Both films do, however, feature a young Osment.

In the past, both Osteen and Drake have been accused of using ghostwriters in their work — so Lamar could've been shadily joking it's hard to tell who wrote the lyrics of Drake's diss tracks about him.

The actor told AP that he was “shooting in Ireland” when the Drake diss first dropped on April 30, and his phone blew up with messages about the song.

“I got like a hundred texts in the middle of the night,” Osment recalled. “I was like, what is going on?”



Unique Nicole/Getty Haley Joel Osment

As for the actual lyric, Osment said he thinks the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is “too precise” to have made a blunder of that proportion.

“I mean, I don’t know for sure, and I’m not gonna assume that he knows my exact name,” he continued. “But the way I’ve heard people talk about that and certain analysis that I’ve read about it, I think that it’s an intentional scrambling of my name and that other guy’s name.”

“Kendrick’s too precise to just make a mistake like that, I think,” he added.

"Euphoria" was Lamar’s response to Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle," which saw the Canadian rapper refer to Lamar as a "coward.”

The since-deleted diss also featured controversial AI-generated vocals from Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur.

