Half of British workers do not earn new family visa salary threshold, data suggests

Home Secretary James Cleverly says net migration is 'too high' (PA)

Around half of British workers do not earn the salary required to bring partners from overseas to the UK under new Home Office family visa changes, research suggests.

As part of the Government's bid to curb net migration, an increase in the minimum salary required for those arriving on a Skilled Worker Visa, from £26,200 to £38,700, will start from April 4.

The minimum income required for those bringing dependents to the UK, such as partners, spouses and children, on family visas will increase in stages from April 11.

From this date British workers will need to be earning at least £29,000 a year to bring a family member from abroad to the UK - a large increase from the existing £18,600 minimum salary needed.

According to analysis from the Migration Observatory, based at the University of Oxford, around 50 per cent of UK workers already do not earn enough to bring a family member from overseas, as they earn under £29,000.

But the family visa salary threshold is set to rise even further, to £34,500 before finally reaching £38,700.

The research found that 70 per cent of workers earn less than £38,700, the threshold which is slated to come into effect in 2025.

The analysis casts doubt that the changes to family visas will make a large impact on net migration figures, noting that while the number of family visas issued has increased in absolute terms, it is still only five per cent of all entry visas granted.

The paper warns that some families will be separated, stating: "Under the higher thresholds of £29,000 or £38,700, there are fewer jobs that qualify, and some people will never expect to find jobs that earn above the threshold."

People who are most likely to be affected are women, people aged under 30 and above 50, and people living outside the south east, it adds.

Data released in November found that net migration was at a record high in 2022 of 745,000, which was driven by high overseas student numbers, said the ONS, and an increase in workers arriving with visas to fill staff shortages in the NHS.

Among those criticising the visa crackdown was Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who warned of economic damage to the capital.

Mr Khan said: "Pulling up the drawbridge on thousands of foreign workers and their families is the latest example of the Government pursuing damaging economic policies in order to look tough on immigration.

"Migrants are critical to London and the nation’s economy and public services.”

But announcing the proposals last week, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “I’ve been clear that migration is too high and we must get back to sustainable levels.

"Last year I set out robust measures to reduce the numbers coming into our country – tightening the rules on care workers, skilled workers, and making sure that people can support their family members that they bring over.

"It is a firm approach, but a fair one, and gives those affected time to prepare whilst ensuring that migration comes down.”